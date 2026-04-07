Who Does Tiffany Trump's Son Look Like? Fans Spotted a Major Family Resemblance “Her son looks like a mini DJT! Cute.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 7 2026, 6:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tiffanytrump Tiffany Trump along with her son Alexander Trump Boulos.

President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump had the whole town buzzing after she stepped out for a rare public appearance along with her 11-month-old son, Alexander Trump Boulos. She was accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos, her half-brother, Eric Trump, his wife Lara, and their children Eric and Carolina. The Trumps had gathered to attend the White House Easter luncheon.

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Tiffany chose to keep her look simple and elegant for the Easter Egg Roll event. The 32-year-old was seen in a white ankle-length gown that was adorned with black floral motifs. She kept her hair down and styled it with simple curls at the end. She chose to keep her makeup minimal and opted for nude lips.

Source: Instagram/@tiffanytrump Tiffany Trump and her son Alexander Trump Boulos.

Tiffany's husband sported a classic navy suit and pink tie for the occasion. However, it would be safe to say that their son, Alexander, stole the entire spotlight. He looked adorable in a powder blue sweater and beige shorts as he played with his cousins. His luscious strawberry blonde curls won hearts on social media.

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Netizens Can't Stop Gushing Over Tiffany Trump's Son's Resemblance to Donald Trump

Tiffany attended the White House event a day after she shared snippets of Alexander enjoying his first Easter with family on her Instagram account. In one of the photos, Alexander is seen happily sitting on his mother’s lap. In another, he can be seen playing with his Easter basket. In another video, Tiffany holds him and gently twirls around in a swimming pool. In the last slide, Alexander can be seen visiting what seems like a petting zoo.

Tiffany's mother and President Trump’s ex-wife, Marla Maples, commented under the post. "My precious, precious loves…,” she wrote. Marla, who had been married to the president between 1993 and 1999, talked about her experience being a grandmother last year.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram/@tiffanytrump Donald Trump plays with his grandson as Tiffany Trump looks on.

Taking to her Instagram account two months after Alexander was born, Marla wrote, "I couldn't wait any longer to share photos with my precious grandson Alexander, who is two months old today! These photos are from his very first days with us…full of wonder and light." "Everyone kept asking me, 'What will you have him call you?' And I remembered how, before Tiffany was born, my mother stitched a precious blanket with the name she had chosen for herself, 'Granna Ann,'" she added.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram/@tiffanytrump Tiffany Trump poses with her son and husband in this Instagram post.

As Alexander’s photos went viral across social media platforms, netizens were quick to point out that he shares an uncanny resemblance with his grandfather, President Trump. While not all comments were nice, the majority of social media users showered the 11-month-old with love and praise.