Donald Trump Cancels $1 Million in Funding for Catholic Charities Amid Attack on the Pope Catholic Charities is an organization that shelters migrant children who enter the country without their parents. By Niko Mann Published April 16 2026, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is showing his pettiness and apparent quest not to ever make it into Heaven amid his loony feud with Pope Leo XIV. The petulant president has canceled $11 million in funding for Catholic Charities amid his ill-advised feud with the Pope, according to the Miami Herald. As a result, the charity will have to shut down in three months after more than 60 years.

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Trump attacked the Pope on social media after he called for peace amid Trump's illegal war in Iran. According to NPR, the Pope noted that Trump had a "delusion of omnipotence" while adding that "God does not bless any conflict." The 79-year-old responded by writing "Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime" in a lengthy rant attacking him on Truth Social. Trump also claimed that the Pope was hurting the Catholic Church, but the POTUS is the culprit who is defunding the organization.

Source: Mega

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Trump cancels Catholic Charities funding after Pope's critique.

Catholic Charities is an organization that shelters migrant children who enter the country without their parents, and Trump just canceled an $11 million contract between the government and the charity. Catholic Charities in Miami has housed immigrant children entering the United States with the help of the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski released a statement about the pulled funding and noted that the cancellation was "abruptly decided." "The U.S. government has abruptly decided to end more than 60 years of relationship with Catholic Charities in the Archdiocese of Miami,” wrote the Archbishop. "The Archdiocese of Miami’s services for unaccompanied minors have been recognized for their excellence and have served as a model for other agencies throughout the country.”

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Our track record in serving this vulnerable population is unmatched, he added. "Yet, the Archdiocese of Miami’s Catholic Charities’ services for unaccompanied minors have been stripped of funding and will be forced to shut down within three months.” Trump's lunatic post also claimed that he was doing as he was elected to do, as he slammed the Pope.

The Trump administration just ended an $11 million Catholic Charities contract which provided care and shelter for children who enter the US alone.



The cancellation comes after Pope Leo spoke out against Trump's war in Iran. pic.twitter.com/0FEtOHwgu2 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 16, 2026

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"And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, ... and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History," he wrote. "Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump."

Father Father Federico Capdepon told CBS News that he was "sad" and "disappointed" in Trump's canceling the funding. "I feel very sad, disappointed," said Capdepon. "The children that we have helped for so many, many years, to cancel abruptly $11 million for helping migrants, I think is totally unacceptable."

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