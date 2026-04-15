Donald Trump DOJ Seeks to End Cases Against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers Even after 1500 pardons, Trump is still fidning rioters in need of his help. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 15 2026, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images January 6 attack on the Capitol

The U.S. Department of Justice has moved to seek the dismissal of convictions against key individuals who led far-right groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys in connection with the January 6 United States Capitol attack. The attack involved rioters who echoed Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud and stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to halt the certification of the results of the 2020 United States presidential election.

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Source: Getty Images The U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The government’s request is to dismiss the case against the defendants with prejudice, which would mean the charges cannot be brought against them again in the future.

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1500 Individuals have Already Been Pardoned by Donald Trump

January 6 United States Capitol attack saw a large group of supporters of Donald Trump march on the U.S. Capitol to protest the results of the presidential election, in which Joe Biden defeated the incumbent. Trump did not concede after the results were declared and instead made repeated claims that the election had been stolen through fraudulent votes. These claims were echoed by his supporters, who went on to storm the Capitol, where then–Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to certify the election results.

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Biden 80 full pardons over 4 years



Trump 1500 full pardons since January pic.twitter.com/TdpjWxnfxA — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) April 12, 2026 Source: @CryptoWhale An X User comparing the Donald Trump and Joe Biden's pardon-count.

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While the Biden administration wanted to prosecute all members who were involved in the riots that took over Capitol Hill. One of Donald Trump’s first moves after he took office in 2025 was issuing sweeping pardons to people who were serving time or were to be tried for their hand in the Capitol Riots. Now, it seems that his administration wants to further prevent the prosecution of such individuals, even if they belong to fringe far-right groups like The Proud Boys and Oathkeepers.

Donald Trump has tried to save himself from the January 6th Riot Trials

There are currently several civil cases pending against Donald Trump related to the January 6 United States Capitol attack. The Supreme Court of the United States has, in the past, granted motions similar to those put forward by the government.

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Source: Mega President Donald Trump

Prosecutors familiar with the matter said, “The government’s motion to vacate in this case is consistent with its practice of moving the Supreme Court of the United States to vacate convictions in cases where it has determined, in its prosecutorial discretion, that dismissal is in the interests of justice — motions that the Court routinely grants,” as reported.