Tucker Carlson Called out by U.S. Embassy for False Claim He Was Detained in Israel

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson claimed that he was detained in Israel along with his staff on Feb. 18, 2026. Tucker claimed that he was targeted because he'd flown to Tel Aviv for an interview with U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee over Israel's treatment of Christians. The fired Fox News anchor is currently the host of The Tucker Carlson Show on X, and the U.S. Ambassador invited Tucker to discuss Israel's treatment of Christians in person.

Tucker claimed that airport security "hauled [his] executive producer into a side room" and demanded answers about the interview with the U.S. ambassador. "Men who identified themselves as airport security took our passports, hauled our executive producer into a side room and then demanded to know what we spoke to Ambassador Huckabee about," he told the Daily Mail. "It was bizarre. We’re now out of the country." So, what really happened?

Was Tucker Carlson detained in Israel?

Despite Tucker's claims about being detained in Israel, the Israeli Airports Authority posted a statement on X setting the record straight on Feb. 18.

"Contrary to the reports, Tucker Carlson and his entourage were not detained, delayed, or interrogated," it read. "Mr. Carlson and his party were politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures applied to many travelers. The conversation took place in a separate room within the VIP lounge solely to protect their privacy and to avoid conducting such a discussion in public. No unusual incident occurred, and the Israel Airports Authority firmly rejects any other claims."

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee also debunked Tucker's false claim wth a post on X, and he noted that all travelers into and out of Israel go through security and have their passports checked, even himself. "Thanks @EFischberger for a more accurate report," he wrote. "EVERYONE who comes in/out of Israel (every country for that matter) has passports checked & routinely asked security questions. Even ME going in/out with Diplomatic Passport & Diplomatic Visa."

Israel's former prime minister Naftali Bennett also weighed in and called Tucker a "chickens--t" with a post on X. "Tucker Carlson is a chickens--t," he wrote."The guy who’s been spouting lies about Israel for the past two years landed today at Ben Gurion airport, took a quick picture in the logistics zone, tweeted it to pretend he’s actually IN Israel (so he can later claim that he’s a serious reporter who toured Israel), didn’t even step foot in country."