MAGA Influencer Ashley St. Clair Makes Allegations Against Congressman Madison Cawthorn Ashley shares a child with billionaire Elon Musk. By Niko Mann Published April 20 2026, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega / TikTok

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MAGA Influencer and baby mama to one of Elon Musk's 14 kids, Ashley St. Clair, has made some allegations against Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn on TikTok.

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Ashley made a video that she shared on TikTok, and she claimed in the video that Rep Cawthorn (R-NC) was sexually inappropriate with her. She also said in the video that she thinks the Congressman shouldn't be around women. "Why I think he should never be around women ever again," said Ashley. So, what are the allegations?

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Ashley St. Clair makes allegations against Madison Cawthorn.

Ashley began the video by claiming that the Congressman should not be around women and explained how he made he "uncomfortable" on multiple occasions. "My first uncomfortable experience with Madison was on a shoot," she said. "I was at a production company, we were running all of the production and social media for Madison Cawthorn while he was in Congress. On this particular shoot, I was the lead, I was the director of the shoot. And I was tasked with running the shoot for Madison."

The MAGA supporter added that while inside a car on the way to lunch for a business meeting about his campaign, Cawthorn put his hand on her leg after making a comment about not being able to control himself. She also said he made flirty comments that are "par for the course" in politics.

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"As we were about to drive, Madison leans over and whispers in my ear and says, 'Just so you know, I have no control over my obliques.' I assume Madison was using this as a preface for what he was about to do every time the car made a turn," Ashley continued. "So every time the vehicle we were in made a turn, Madison proceeded to flail, and every time he flailed, his hand just so happened to land on my upper, upper thigh. This was my upper thigh."

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The Congressman allegedly did not talk about business during the lunch and instead talked about oral sex, despite being engaged, and other "very disturbing stuff."

Ashley also said that her boss, Conservative YouTuber Benny Johnson, was told about the Congressman's conduct but chose to provide him with a platform anyway. "So the best I can do is speak out about them now, especially since Madison has decided to try to take the public position that he is any different from Eric Swalwell," she added, a reference to the sexual misconduct allegations the Democratic Congressman is facing .