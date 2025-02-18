Unpacking the Elon Musk Baby Mama Drama With Ashley St. Clair — Because It’s a Lot! "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 18 2025, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: X/@stclairashley;Mega

Apparently, billionaire Elon Musk has welcomed another child, bringing his total offspring count to 13, if true. For most of us, the idea of having 13 kids is mind-blowing, both financially and time-wise. Let’s be real: Raising children isn’t cheap. If you want them to have food, clothing, and a place to sleep, money is a necessity. Elon, however, doesn’t seem too concerned about the cost of parenting.

In the past, he has said that people shouldn’t worry about the affordability of having kids — a statement that’s controversial on its own. But what’s even wilder is what’s allegedly going on between Elon and his alleged baby mama, Ashley St. Clair, who claims she secretly had a child with him. The drama between Elon and Ashley is messy, and there’s a lot to unpack, so we're here to break it down.

Unpacking the drama between Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk.



According to Ashley St. Clair and the statement she had her rep, Brian Glicklich, post on X, she welcomed a baby around September 2024, and the father of that baby is none other than Elon Musk.

The statement reads, "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

.@stclairashley is a woman of tremendous integrity, committed to protecting her family. This reasonable request should be honored by media. https://t.co/XOeXiHJXPb — Brian Glicklich (@brianglicklich) February 15, 2025

It continues, "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

That statement came after Ashley said she had been trying to get in contact with Elon … and he ghosted her. In a post that has since been deleted, Ashley responded to Elon’s "Whoa" — his reaction to an allegation that she had "plotted for half a decade to ensnare Elon Musk."

On Feb. 15, 2025, she reportedly wrote, "Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old."

Ashley St. Clair claimed tabloid media's intrusive behavior forced her to go public with news of her child.

Now, although Ashley claimed media intrusion forced her to go public about her alleged child with Elon, her Feb. 15 comment certainly raised eyebrows. According to Kylie Jane Kremer, Ashley’s post was just the result of her "not getting what she wanted" and being "emotional & hurt on Valentine's Day." Kylie went on to say Ashley "decided to parade her crazy on the front porch thinking people would be sympathetic to her as a "victim" of a powerful, wealthy man."

If one more person tweets at me about Elon & Ashley St Clair & says, “it’s none of our business” or “give them privacy” I am just going to start blocking them



Ashley literally paraded her crazy on the front porch & invited the media to capture it



Elon is the head of DOGE. If… — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) February 16, 2025

What makes this mess even more interesting? Just days before dropping the baby bombshell, Ashley was actively defending the Tesla CEO on X, writing, "What the f--k do you think Elon Musk is going to do with your social security number??? Tweet it???? Open a line of credit you don't have??????" She’s also been outspoken about "the lawless order against DOGE's efforts."