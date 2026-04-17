Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Faces Questions Over Past ADHD Medication Comments in Hearing
The Secretary of Health and Human Services can't bring himself to understand vaccines.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has again drawn attention over remarks related to public health, this time focusing on the mental health of Black children. His previous statements, including those about COVID-19, have also sparked debate. The comments have placed him under scrutiny and prompted criticism of the Donald Trump administration.
While testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was questioned about past remarks, including a claim in which he said Black children needed to be “re-parented” if they had been placed on ADHD medication while in Black families.
RFK Jr. Denied Saying That Black Kids Need To Be Re-parented
Democratic Representative Terri Sewell confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over the comments he made about Black children. She said, “In a 2024 podcast interview, you suggested that Black children on ADHD medication should be ‘re-parented.’
You said: ‘Every Black kid is now just standard put on Adderall, SSRIs, benzos, which are known to induce violence,’ and that those children are going to have to go somewhere to get ‘re-parented.’ Have you ever ‘re-parented,’ or parented, a Black child?”
However, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he did not recall making those comments. He said, “I don’t even know what that phrase means, and I doubt that I said it.”
Despite being pressed on the matter, RFK Jr. refused to answer the question, citing that he did not say it. The only issue here is that he did actually say it, exactly as Terri Sewell described it.
RFK Jr. Has Been Facing A Lot Of Backlash For His Views
References to his past statements on vaccines and measles outbreaks were also raised during the broader criticism of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
As lawmakers questioned him about his handling of measles outbreaks, he sought to shift focus away from his stance on vaccines. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has previously expressed opposition to vaccines, a position that has been cited in discussions around the anti-vaccination movement in the United States following the COVID-19 pandemic.