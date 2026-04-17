Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Faces Questions Over Past ADHD Medication Comments in Hearing The Secretary of Health and Human Services can't bring himself to understand vaccines. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 17 2026, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has again drawn attention over remarks related to public health, this time focusing on the mental health of Black children. His previous statements, including those about COVID-19, have also sparked debate. The comments have placed him under scrutiny and prompted criticism of the Donald Trump administration.

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Source: MEGA Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

While testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was questioned about past remarks, including a claim in which he said Black children needed to be “re-parented” if they had been placed on ADHD medication while in Black families.

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RFK Jr. Denied Saying That Black Kids Need To Be Re-parented

Democratic Representative Terri Sewell confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over the comments he made about Black children. She said, “In a 2024 podcast interview, you suggested that Black children on ADHD medication should be ‘re-parented.’ You said: ‘Every Black kid is now just standard put on Adderall, SSRIs, benzos, which are known to induce violence,’ and that those children are going to have to go somewhere to get ‘re-parented.’ Have you ever ‘re-parented,’ or parented, a Black child?”

Rep. Sewell sharply criticizes RFK Jr for saying Black kids should be "reparented," remarks that he vehemently denied, but we've provided the video evidence. pic.twitter.com/PsFOOgZCZF — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 16, 2026 Source: @ReallyAmerican1 After RFK Jr. denied ever saying that, videos of his claims have been circulating online.

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However, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he did not recall making those comments. He said, “I don’t even know what that phrase means, and I doubt that I said it.”

Despite being pressed on the matter, RFK Jr. refused to answer the question, citing that he did not say it. The only issue here is that he did actually say it, exactly as Terri Sewell described it.

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RFK Jr. Has Been Facing A Lot Of Backlash For His Views