JD Vance's Old Post Criticizing Donald Trump's Immigration Stance Resurfaces “What a blast from the past. It is always so fascinating to see what people will go through for a prize!” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 20 2026, 5:48 a.m. ET Source: MEGA JD Vance with Donald Trump

An old post by JD Vance has resurfaced in which he criticizes Donald Trump. In the 2009 post, the Vice President expressed strong disapproval of many of Trump’s stances. His post highlights his strong relationship with his wife, Usha Vance, who comes from an immigrant background, and his political flip-flop since then.

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It’s no secret that Vance was raised by Democratic grandparents, and they had a profound impact on his political convictions from a young age. He was committed to “Never Trump” and even leaned toward voting for Hilary Clinton, the Irish Star reports.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Usha Vance

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Usha Vance, who is a California-born, remained a registered Democrat until 2014. Usha comes from an Indian-American immigrant family. The couple has never shied away from talking about their dispute over each other’s differing political views, with Usha expressing strong disapproval of certain choices JD has made in his political career.

However, since 2016, Vance’s political beliefs have completely transformed. He rebranded himself as a vocal Trump ally, a strong promoter of “America First” policy.

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JD Vance Says Donald Trump's Stance Toward Immigrants Is Not What the Almighty Wants, In Old Social Media Post

​ JD Vance’s blast from the past has been brought back by a verified X account named Jamie Bonkiewicz, who highlighted how Vance’s beliefs have so dramatically changed over time. She said, “This was before J.D. Vance’s full moral collapse.”

JD Vance took to X, then known as Twitter, on October 9, 2009, and strongly condemned how Trump has so much grudge against certain groups of people, especially immigrants. The censure most likely stems from his bond with a partner with an immigrant background. Vance even went as far as saying that Trump’s beliefs wouldn’t earn divine approval.

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In the original bombshell post, Vance wrote, "Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this, I find him reprehensible. G*d wants better of us." The post has since been widely circulated on social media, with netizens being astonished at how drastically Vance’s political persuasion has changed since then. A man who stood up for his immigrant loved ones, is now an advocate for ICE-led deportations.

This was before J.D. Vance’s full moral collapse pic.twitter.com/PSImZReDHm — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) January 26, 2026 Source: X JD Vance criticizes Trump in old post SOURCE: X/@JAMIEBOKIEWICZ

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One X user commented, “What a blast from the past. It is always so fascinating to see what people will go through for a prize!” Another comment read, “He didn't suffer any such collapse. He's a chameleon. He thought this was the path to glory at that time. Calculus changed, Vance's path changed. He believes in nothing.”

A third user pointed out, “He’s such a pathetic chameleon…zero spine of his own. He’ll throw his wife and kids under a bus before long here… I’m surprised he hasn’t deported them already tbh.” A fourth user chimed in, wondering whether Trump has any dirt on him. “Real talk, what happened? Did he never believe any of it? Does Trump have leverage on him? Did Thiel convince him that democracy is over and he can be the chosen one to transition the USA into technofeudalism?”

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram JD Vance and Usha Vance SOUCE: INSTAGRAM/SLOTUS