Melania Trump and Queen Camilla Exchanged Gifts at the Royals' White House Visit Queen Camilla showed appreciation by wearing a Tiffany brooch that Melania had gifted her at last year's Windsor State Visit. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 4 2026, 9:44 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Upon visiting the White House last month, Queen Camilla and King Charles III exchanged gifts with First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump.

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While King Charles's gift to the President has been widely discussed, not many people know what was exchanged between the Queen and the First Lady. Find out what each of them gifted each other, and how they reacted to the presents.

Source: MEGA

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Melania Trump and Queen Camilla exchanged meaningful gifts.

As it turns out, the Royal couple are avid beekeepers — King Charles has three beehives on his property, while Queen Camilla makes her own honey. It was with that hobby in mind that the President and First Lady took the UK leaders on a tour of the White House's beehives, which boasts a new hive designed to look like a miniature White House.

It was there that Melania gifted Queen Camilla with honey produced from the very beehives they were touring, along with six Tiffany’s English King sterling silver teaspoons, each one hand-engraved with the Queen's royal cipher.

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Source: MEGA

Of course, the Queen did not show up empty-handed. The Royal gifted the First Lady a Fiona Rae brooch, surely in support of Melania's known love of fashion. Speaking of brooches, Queen Camilla showed appreciation to the First Lady by wearing a Tiffany brooch that Melania had gifted her at last year's Windsor State Visit. Surely, Melania will wear her new brooch the next time she sees the Queen, creating a back-and-forth of appreciation and respect.

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Source: MEGA

The visit was deemed a success.

Everyone involved in the Royals' visit to the White House has deemed it an overwhelmingly successful trip. So much so, in fact, that it has the President re-thinking some previous policy changes. President Trump took to Truth Social to write, "I will be removing the tariffs and restrictions on whiskey having to do with Scotland’s ability to work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky on whiskey and bourbon, two very important industries within Scotland and Kentucky."

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Never one for subtlety, the President made it clear that it was the positive visit from the Royals that changed his mind. He explained, "The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking! A wonderful honor to have them both in the U.S.A."

Source: MEGA

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Similarly, per Today, King Charles's Congressional Address included, "From the bitter divisions of 250 years ago, we forged a friendship that has grown into one of the most consequential alliances in human history," along with the sentiment, "Our destinies as nations have been interlinked." The King's speech also included thanks to the American people for being so welcoming to him and Queen Camilla on their White House visit.