Melania Trump's Epstein Press Conference Left Many People Scratching Their Heads
Melania Trump's Epstein press conference definitely didn't quell the story.
Over her time as First Lady, Melania Trump has tended to be one of the more inscrutable people in Trump's inner circle. Even after she released a full documentary about her life, it didn't necessarily clarify much about her motivations or her relationship with the president.
Against that obscure backdrop, many people were confused when Melania decided to call a press conference in which she distanced herself from both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The press conference seemed to raise more questions than it answered, especially because it was called out of the blue. Here's what we know.
Why did Melania Trump call a press conference?
In the press conference, Melania forcefully denied that she had had any connection with Epstein (a statement that is partially contradicted by the files themselves), and also called for hearings for Epstein's victims.
What her press conference didn't clarify, though, was why she felt that she needed to call a press conference on the topic, especially because Epstein stories have not been dominating the headlines in recent weeks the way they once did.
This led to speculation as to whether Melania's press conference might have been an attempt to inoculate her against some shoe that's about to drop, but there's no evidence that that's the case. Whatever her reason for speaking might have been, though, it definitely didn't quiet the noise around the Epstein story. Instead, it might have reawakened some people's interest in it.
What did Melania Trump say during the press conference?
In her statement, Melania said that she had not been a victim of Epstein, who she crossed paths with only briefly in 2000.
"I have never had any knowledge of Epstein abuse of his victims," she said. "I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant."
She also made reference to a 2002 email between her and Ghislaine Maxwell, saying that the email was a "casual correspondence" and a "polite reply."
In the email. in question, Melania refers to Maxwell as "G" and is complimentary of a New York Magazine story about Epstein.
"Give me a call when you are back in NY," the email says. "Have a great time! Love, Melania"
The New York Magazine article in question was the one that featured a quote from Trump in which he referenced Epstein's love for younger women. "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them on the younger side," Trump was quoted as saying.
Are there pictures of Melania with Epstein?
Although photographic evidence is not definitive, Melania's statement is largely backed up the limited photographs of the two of them together.
Even though there was a period of time where Epstein was one of her husband's closest associates, Melania and Epstein were only photographed together on a few occasions, and the most famous photograph features Epstein, Maxwell, Trump, and Melania all together.
If Melania did know Epstein well, which is not what she claims, then she didn't get photographed with him much.