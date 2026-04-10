Melania Trump's Epstein Press Conference Left Many People Scratching Their Heads Melania Trump's Epstein press conference definitely didn't quell the story. By Joseph Allen Published April 10 2026, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Over her time as First Lady, Melania Trump has tended to be one of the more inscrutable people in Trump's inner circle. Even after she released a full documentary about her life, it didn't necessarily clarify much about her motivations or her relationship with the president.

Article continues below advertisement

Against that obscure backdrop, many people were confused when Melania decided to call a press conference in which she distanced herself from both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The press conference seemed to raise more questions than it answered, especially because it was called out of the blue. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Melania Trump call a press conference?

In the press conference, Melania forcefully denied that she had had any connection with Epstein (a statement that is partially contradicted by the files themselves), and also called for hearings for Epstein's victims. What her press conference didn't clarify, though, was why she felt that she needed to call a press conference on the topic, especially because Epstein stories have not been dominating the headlines in recent weeks the way they once did.

This led to speculation as to whether Melania's press conference might have been an attempt to inoculate her against some shoe that's about to drop, but there's no evidence that that's the case. Whatever her reason for speaking might have been, though, it definitely didn't quiet the noise around the Epstein story. Instead, it might have reawakened some people's interest in it.

Article continues below advertisement

What did Melania Trump say during the press conference?

In her statement, Melania said that she had not been a victim of Epstein, who she crossed paths with only briefly in 2000. "I have never had any knowledge of Epstein abuse of his victims," she said. "I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant." She also made reference to a 2002 email between her and Ghislaine Maxwell, saying that the email was a "casual correspondence" and a "polite reply."

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

In the email. in question, Melania refers to Maxwell as "G" and is complimentary of a New York Magazine story about Epstein. "Give me a call when you are back in NY," the email says. "Have a great time! Love, Melania" The New York Magazine article in question was the one that featured a quote from Trump in which he referenced Epstein's love for younger women. "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them on the younger side," Trump was quoted as saying.

Are there pictures of Melania with Epstein?

Although photographic evidence is not definitive, Melania's statement is largely backed up the limited photographs of the two of them together.