Melania Trump's Suprise Press Conference About Jeffery Epstein Explained While Donald Trump tries to move on from Epstein, Melania Trump just called on Congress to do more. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 10 2026, 6:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega Melania Trump has denied having any connection to the convicted s_x offender.

In a rare statement to the press, Melania Trump spoke about her connection to Jeffrey Epstein (or the lack thereof). The First Lady of the United States said that attempts to connect her with the late financier and s_x offender, which she declared were mean-spirited, politically motivated, and done for financial gains.

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Source: Amazon MGM Studios Still of Melania Trump from her documentary

Melania Trump took no questions about her statement. Her speech lasted less than six minutes. Upon being reached out for a comment, Donald Trump said that he had no idea about the First Lady’s on-camera appearance and statement. The statement was with regards to the fact that Jeffrey Epstein has often been credited with being the individual who introduced the first lady to the President of the United States.

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There Is Scepticism Around the Announcement Made By Melania Trump

The timing of the announcement has taken multiple interested parties aback. The press noted that the announcement came right as Pam Bondi was being pressured to appear for a deposition.

Reporter: I just got off a call with Trump, who said he had no prior knowledge that Melania Trump would discuss Jeffrey Epstein in her remarks today. Before we hung up, Trump said that Melania didn't know Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/hFHxfwDFmL — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 9, 2026 Source: @factpostnews Donald Trump's stance on Melania's speech

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The Department of Justice has stated that Bondi need not appear before the Oversight Committee, given that she is no longer the Attorney General of the United States. However, Representative Summer Lee, in a recent statement, said that the summons was for Pam Bondi, not the Attorney General of the United States.

Melania Trump has also received a lot of backlash for suggesting a congressional trial for survivors of Jeffrey Epstein. Critics say that this would put the burden back on the victims to justify an investigation into the conduct and businesses of the late s_x trafficker.

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Regarding the victims of Epstein, she said, “Now is the time for Congress to act. Epstein was not alone. I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimised by Epstein with a public hearing, specifically centred around the survivors. Give these victims the opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony.”

Melania Trump Emailed With Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislain Maxwell was a known associate of Jeffrey Epstein, and the Firsat lady confessed to having a casual correspondence with the woman. Trump described her correspondence with Maxwell as ‘casual” and “polite”.

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Melania today: "To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell."

-Photo February 12, 2000 Trump, Epstein, Ghislaine and Melania

-September 2000 Melania, Trump and Ghislaine

-Nov 11, 2002 Melania and Ghislaine pic.twitter.com/MMAIAb1D9N — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 9, 2026 Source: @DeanObeidallah Photographs of Melania Trump with Epstein and Maxwell have surfaced.

Emails between Ghislain Maxwell and a woman who identifies herself as Melania were released in bulk with other documents that were made public by the Justice Deaprtment in connection with Jeffrey Epstein. The White House refused to comment on whether the Melania who has signed off on emails is indeed the current First Lady of the United States.