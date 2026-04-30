See Why King Charles Gifted the President a Bell From the HMS Trump Submarine British people pointed out that calling someone a "bell-end" is an insult in the UK. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 30 2026, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Upon visiting the White House on April 28-30, King Charles III gave President Donald Trump a gift. However, the bell, which was from an HMS Trump submarine, wasn't understood by everyone.

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The item actually holds a lot of historical significance that not many people know about. So, here's a deep dive into the present, and why the King gifted it to the President.

Source: MEGA

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King Charles's gift was a bell from the HMS Trump.

The bell in question is an original from a World War II submarine called the HMS Trump. The golden bell features the ship's name and the year 1944, which is when it was first launched from a British shipyard. It's important to note that the submarine does not appear to have a connection to the First Family. Rather, it's a coincidence that King Charles capitalized on for the sake of the gift.

Interestingly, according to the item's Wikipedia page, the HMS Trump was "the only ship of the Royal Navy (RN) to bear the name 'Trump.'" making it all the more fitting as a present for the President.

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Source: CBS News

Per the New York Times, when giving the bell to the President, the King stated, "May it stand as a testimony to our nations’ shared history and shining future. And should you ever need to get hold of us, well, just give us a ring!"

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King Charles presented the gift while giving a speech about the U.S. and UK, which concluded with a toast to the countries' alliance. Afterward, President Trump thanked the King, exclaiming that the bell is "beautiful."

Source: MEGA

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The gift has sparked amusement in some cultures.

Although the bell was a seemingly perfect gift from the UK King to the U.S. President, there are some cultures that have found the sentiment highly amusing. Chinese social media has been pointing out to Brits and Americans that, in Chinese culture, gifting a bell is taboo. "Gifting a bell" is seen as "attending the dying." Given that the present was presented just a few days after an attempt on Trump's life, the timing makes the connection all the more unfortunate.

As this Facebook user explains, "Chinese people don't give clocks or bells as gifts, because giving a clock or bell is a homophone for 'sending off to the grave,' meaning sending someone to their death. I am sure King Charles didn’t mean it." The same is true for several other cultures as well, as some people pointed out in the comments.

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Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, British people pointed out that calling someone a "bell-end" is an insult in the UK. Some people even began to speculate that King Charles was trying to send a message revealing how he feels about President Trump, but in a fittingly polite, British manner.