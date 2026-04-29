Senator Mallory McMorrow Received Serious Backlash for Deleted Tweets That Have Resurfaced Her rep said it's "standard" for candidates to delete social media posts. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 29 2026, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Mallory McMorrow, Michigan state senator, announced plans to run as the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, she had to assume that any skeletons in her closet might come out. And now, thanks to new outlets getting their hands on some of her deleted tweets, that has happened for the politician.

Article continues below advertisement

Mallory McMorrow's deleted tweets from X (formerly Twitter) paint her in a not so great light as far as some Michigan voters are concerned. That's good news for the opposition, Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed. For McMorrow, it means a potential issue as the Democratic primaries near and McMorrow figures out how best to spin her old tweets.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Mallory McMorrow's deleted tweets have resurfaced.

Luckily, McMorrow's tweets from X aren't as serious as something that paints her in such a negative light that she might be accused of being against all the things she has promised as a state senator and hopeful U.S. senator. But, according to CNN, her deleted tweets aren't all that great. And the fact that she deleted around 6,000 of them doesn't look good either.

Per CNN, McMorrow compared Donald Trump and his supporters to Nazis and spoke about a future in the United States without cars in separate posts. She also wrote a post in 2016 about the U.S. borders breaking off from "Middle America." The reason behind the post reads as unclear now, but it's another notable tweet of McMorrow's.

Article continues below advertisement

the TL;DR (though you should read):



-McMorrow deleted thousands of tweets after NY Post wrote.

-She repeatedly shit on Michigan and her campaign is calling it “normal”

-She fantasizes about a car-free future

-And committed voter fraud.



Time to get serious. https://t.co/3JMZpUvB7Z — Caitlin Legacki (@caitleg) April 29, 2026

"I had a dream that the U.S. amicably broke off into The Ring (coasts + Can + Mex + parts Mich/Tex) and Middle America," McMorrow reportedly wrote in that now-deleted tweet. "Oh and The Ring nominated Obama as Prime Minister and everyone was given $1,000 and six months to pick a side."

Article continues below advertisement

To be fair, if someone is going to be in the public eye, they might find it a good practice to wipe their social media account clean, just in case they posted or said something that might offend anyone, even a small amount. T hat appears to be what McMorrow did, in covering her bases. But when you delete thousands of tweets, it's only natural for people to assume you have something to hide.

Article continues below advertisement

McMorrow also reportedly tweeted that she wished she had never left California. In another deleted tweet, she reportedly claimed she voted in California despite moving to Michigan. That is one part of the deleted tweets that some of her Michigan voters might take issue with now, but again, those are tweets from around 2014 and 2016, at least 10 years before she deleted them.

Mallory McMorrow's husband is in tech.

Outside of politics, McMorrow has one child with her husband, Ray Wert. He once worked at Gawker Media but now, per LinkedIn, Wert is the vice president of communications and marketing at Radiant, a nuclear electric power company. And, possibly because of that, one of McMorrow's biggest promises as a politician is to build data centers the right way, according to her website.

Article continues below advertisement

Let’s clear something up: No one in my family works for a data center company, supplier, or contractor. And I’ve got no financial ties to any of them either. pic.twitter.com/yFkq1zyf77 — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) April 29, 2026