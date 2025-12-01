Does Senator Cory Booker Have Siblings? The Politician's Family History Explained Before the wedding glow and Senate speeches, there were two older brothers quietly shaping Booker’s rise. By Darrell Marrow Updated Dec. 1 2025, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you’ve been seeing Cory Booker’s wedding photos all over your feed and found yourself wondering, “Does he have siblings?” you’re not alone. The longtime senator has become just as well-known for his personal life as he is for his politics.

Cory grew up in Harrington Park, N.J., and earned degrees from Stanford, Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, and Yale Law School, before getting into politics. He lost his first mayoral race in 2002 but came back to win in 2006. In 2013, he was elected to the U.S. Senate as New Jersey’s first Black senator and later became the state’s senior senator after Bob Menendez resigned. Throughout it all, his brothers supported him every step of the way. Here’s a closer look at his siblings and their lives.



Meet Cory Booker’s two older brothers.

Cory grew up as the youngest of three sons. His parents, Cary and Carolyn Booker, ranked among the first Black executives at IBM, Cory explained. They raised their boys in suburban New Jersey while staying deeply involved in civil rights work. Cory has two older brothers — John Taylor and Cary Booker II. On Siblings Day in 2016, he posted a photo on Instagram of the three of them and called Cary and John his “two awesome siblings” and his “older brothers.”

Cary is the most public-facing sibling. According to Education Week, he has worked in education and public policy, including co-founding a charter school in Memphis and later joining New Jersey’s state education department. In 2019, he earned an appointment as assistant commissioner in New Jersey’s Division of Early Childhood Education. Cory’s other older brother, John, keeps a much lower profile. He does not appear to use social media and rarely shows up on Cory’s Instagram.

Cory’s love life has become a topic of conversation.

For years, Cory had the “most eligible bachelor in Washington” label hanging over him. That only intensified when his love life started intersecting with Hollywood. His most high-profile relationship was with actress Rosario Dawson. They went public in 2019, and Dawson later shared that they had been together since late 2018. According to Page Six, the couple dated for a little over three years before splitting in early 2022.

In 2024, a mutual friend set Cory up on a blind date with Alexis Lewis, a Washington, D.C.-born real estate investment professional. The New York Times reported that the date went so well, they met again the very next night, and the relationship quickly took off. Alexis works in real estate investing and holds a senior role at Brasa Capital Management, a Los Angeles–based firm. Before that, she worked on economic policy in the Los Angeles mayor’s office.