Cory Booker Married His Wife, Alexis Lewis, Twice The U.S. Senator married his wife three years after ending his engagement to Rosario Dawson in 2022.

Professionally, Cory Booker has never met a challenge that was too strong for him to handle. The U.S. Senator and former New Jersey mayor proved as much during his April 2025 filibuster, where he protested the Trump Administration's policies following Trump's second presidential term.

Though we know Cory can take his time getting his message across, he takes way less time making a decision in the romance department. He was famously engaged to actor Rosario Dawson, and, three years after the relationship ended, shared that he found his forever plus-one. Here's what to know about the politician's wife and their November 2025 wedding.

Who is Cory Booker's wife?

Cory married Alexis Lewis for the first time on Nov. 24, 2025. The pair exchanged wedding vows in a weekday wedding in Newark, N.J. According to The New York Times, Corey wanted to have the courthouse wedding in New Jersey because of how much of an integral role it played in his political career. The couple were reportedly only joined by their parents for the first celebration.

The second wedding ceremony paid homage to Corey's wife's hometown, Washington, D.C. The couple's second ceremony allowed the couple to gather their family and friends for the celebration. Alexis wore a stunning strapless and lace wedding dress while Cory wore a black and white suit with a striped tie.

"Overflowing with gratitude," the couple wrote in a shared Instagram post. "We said “I do” in two places that shaped us—Cory’s beloved Newark and Alexis’s hometown of Washington, D.C.—first at the courthouse, then with our families. Hearts full and so grateful."

The couple's "I Do's" came just 12 weeks after Cory announced his and Alexis's engagement via Instagram in September 2025 (talk about knowing what you want, honey!). The politician shared the happy news in another joint post with the love of his life.

"Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life," he shared. "She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love. I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged!I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée."

"We are excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us," the post continued. "We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such a beautiful community lifting us in love and commitment."

Who is Alexis Lewis?

While Cory's wife, Alexis, isn't a politician, the real estate investment firm director grew up around the political landscape. According to Newsweek, her father, Curtis Jerome Lewis, is a labor attorney who found his own firm in D.C. in 1986. Alexis also likely helps her husband on the branding side of things, as she has a marketing degree from New York University and an MBA from Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business. Since their engagement, Alexis created a public Instagram profile that includes several pictures of her and Cory.