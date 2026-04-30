A New Gold, 15-Foot Trump Statue at His Florida Golf Course Raises Eyebrows Folks are drawing comparisons to statues of North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. By Risa Weber Updated April 30 2026, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: MEGA / Twitter @AdamSchupak

Now in his second term as President, there are many reasons Donald Trump has been compared to authoritarian leaders. His threats to liberal media, friendly relationship with leaders like Putin, grandiose displays of military strength, and dissolution of important checks and balances all raise red flags.

Article continues below advertisement

But one of the most concrete and visible reasons Trump has been compared to authoritarian leaders is his proposals for extravagant monuments and projects in his name. His expensive White House ballroom project and his proposal for the "Arc de Trump" didn't hit the right chord with struggling Americans. Now, there's yet another reason for people to raise eyebrows. It's bold, gold, and 15 feet tall.

Source: Twitter @AdamSchupak

Article continues below advertisement

The gold Trump statue is at his Florida golf course.

Ahead of the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship, a 15-foot-tall statue of Trump was erected at Trump's National Doral Miami golf course. Nicknamed "Don Colosus," per The Independent, the statue depicts Trump raising his fist the way he did after the 2024 assassination attempt during the presidential race. The 3.1-ton statue is made of bronze and gold leaf. It stands at 22 feet tall when including the height of the pedestal.

Update on the Trump Statue at Trump National Doral: they will be installing a plaque in front of it where that 2x2 piece is in the photo. It will say: Fight Fight Fight! President Donald J. Trump’s unrelenting fight to make America great again. There will be a ribbon-cutting 5/6 pic.twitter.com/j5Kwg6uvsM — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) April 29, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

The statue was created by Ohio-based artist Alan Cottrill. Alan was reportedly in a dispute with the cryptocurrency group that commissioned the statue ($PATRIOT), according to The Columbus Dispatch. When the crypto firm used the statue's likeness to sell crypto tokens, Alan hid the statue until he was paid for his work. The White House denied involvement with the crypto group and with the statue creation, according to The Independent.

The plaque has been install “Fight! Fight! Fight!” At the new Donald Trump statue pic.twitter.com/3hyorPGz0f — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) April 29, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

What do people think of the new Trump statue?

Golfer Maverick McNealy and other golfers told Golfweek that they weren't sure whether they'd take photos with the statue. Maverick said that the statue was "very tall and very gold."

Trump just erected a golden statue of himself for MAGA to worship at.



What a total narcissist. pic.twitter.com/kmy6fMCMvM — ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) April 28, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Rickie Fowler told The Palm Beach Post, "It's big and gold ... About all I got. It's his place; he can do whatever he wants." When asked whether he'd take a photo with the statue, he told Golfweek, "It’s going to make me look smaller than I already am ... What else would you expect?"

Trump’s Doral National golf course in Miami installs gold statue of Trump, which is remarkably similar to one of Dear Leader in North Korea. pic.twitter.com/n4jhaw8ya7 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 28, 2026