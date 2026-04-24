Sleepy Trump? It Appears That Donald Trump Has Fallen Asleep on Camera Trump may have a new nickname — meet Sleepy Trump. By Distractify Staff Published April 24 2026, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

It’s no secret that Donald Trump’s disdain for former POTUS Joe Biden comes from his belief that Biden was not coherent. From Biden’s noticeably slurred speech during the 2024 campaign to moments of the former leader having low energy, it didn’t take long for Trump to go low. As such, he called Biden "Sleepy Joe," a title the right has taken and run with.

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Now that Trump is POTUS, all eyes are on him. From his promises to lower food prices to his pledge to end inflation, the man has talked a big game, and many people believe he’s failed to deliver. That said, as meetings and briefings are part of the gig, it’s important for POTUS to be alert at all times. After all, there’s no way to throw shade at former POTUS Joe Biden and deliver the same energy. However, given his recent behavior, it appears that he may have to take back the name he gave to our last leader.

Source: MEGA

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Did Trump fall asleep on camera?

It’s safe to say that former President Biden may be giggling in delight. According to Yahoo News, Trump was seen having a catnap during the middle of Regeneron’s televised announcement of their new deal on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

During the telecast, the outlet noted that Trump’s eyes appeared heavy. As a result, he was repeatedly seen closing and fully opening his eyes. Keep in mind, Cabinet members and executives were behind him, giving remarks as the video shows his eyes appearing to look closed.

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🚨TRUMP COMPLETELY ASLEEP DURING TODAY’S MEETING pic.twitter.com/UcJG6DRDht — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) April 23, 2026

Interestingly, it appears his team and Regeneron members were unaware of Trump’s physical condition. However, Americans watched Trump be caught in 4K trying to sneak in a quick sleep. So, it’s only a matter of time before he’s questioned about the incident and provides a “peculiar” excuse for the catnap.

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This is not the first time Trump has been caught nodding off.

Unfortunately, Trump nodding off during meetings has been a repeated offense. The outlet shares that Trump was caught having a catnap in March 2025. The meeting in question? Trump attended a Cabinet meeting where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared his sentiments about military operations in Iran.

Source: MEGA

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The outlet reports that Trump was fighting to stay conscious and alert during the meeting. His head reportedly looked hung low, and his eyes had fluttered shut.

While the topic may have seemed a bit boring to POTUS, once Pete transitioned to criticizing media coverage of Trump’s decisions regarding the war with Iran, his eyes hung low as he appeared slumped in the chair.

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Source: MEGA

Since Trump has been caught slipping on multiple occasions, social media users have been relentless. Between jokes about Trump trying to enter his REM cycle and folks calling him out for bullying Biden, people have been heavily bashing him online.