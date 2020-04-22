Here's How You Can Be on Bethenny Frankel's New Show 'The Big Shot With Bethenny'

The Big Shot with Bethenny will air exclusively on HBO's new streaming service, HBO Max, and casting for the show is now open. Here's how you can apply to be on the entrepreneur's new show.

Former Real Housewives of New York City cast member Bethenny Frankel has finally announced her next project. The CEO and bestselling author left the reality show to spearhead her own show, which is finally debuting soon.

Bethenny Frankel finally announced her show, 'The Big Shot with Bethenny.'

On April 17, Bethenny finally announced the project she had been working on and how you can be considered to compete. The Big Shot With Bethenny follows contestants as they compete for a spot on Bethenny's executive team. According to Reality Wanted, the show will focus on aspiring entrepreneurs, putting them "through a series of real-life tasks and challenges, each aspiring mogul will be tested to see how far they can push their creativity and determination to rise to the top."

Source: Getty Images

"I have hesitated to post about this application process given this terrible crisis our nation is facing," Bethenny writes in her post. "Yet, I came to the realization that we will, at some point soon, need to return to a new normal, rebuild our lives, and to restore our faith in our society. For many, business will have changed as we know it. We will need to pivot and find creative ways to succeed."

The reality star says the show will give an "authentic genuine look into what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur through a non-traditional approach." "With branding, marketing, sales, and creative projects, applicants will be working in a real-life business community learning what it takes to make it in our cutthroat world," her post reads. "The participants and the audience will see how decisions get made and failures and successes happen every day."