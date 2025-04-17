Who Took Home the $250K? Every Winner of 'The Floor' Revealed "Welcome to the most epic game show ever created!" By Jennifer Farrington Published April 17 2025, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Fox

The Fox game show, or "quiz show" as the network describes it, The Floor, premiered its first season on Jan. 2, 2024, and has already gained quite the fan base. Hosted and produced by Rob Lowe, The Floor features 100 contestants (81 in Season 1) who battle it out on a large floor consisting of 100 squares. The game works by players facing off in a "trivia duel," as Rob described it in the show’s trailer, with the goal of taking over the entire floor and being the last one standing.

Contestants begin by competing against their neighbors in one-on-one trivia battles. Whoever wins a question claims the other person's square. As the game progresses, more squares are taken over. But as Rob pointed out, the more floor space you control, the "more of a target you become." The last player standing, who ultimately takes over the entire floor, walks away $250,000 richer. So, who has used their smarts and strategy to secure a win on The Floor? Let’s meet all the winners so far.

Jacquelyn Kenny — 'The Floor' Season 1 Winner

Jacquelyn Kenny is the Season 1 winner of The Floor, securing the $250,000 prize and the title of the series’s first winner. While Jacquelyn considered dueling for an additional $20,000, she kept her eye on the grand prize and returned to the floor, waiting for someone to challenge her. She admitted that, while it was "tough" because "you want to keep going," she explained, "I was not letting Rob or the audience, or anyone, sway my decision," according to Yahoo.

Jacquelyn ultimately excelled in the musicals and fast food categories, going on to secure her victory. She shared the news with her parents in a clever way by sending them an envelope that they thought was part of a game where you reveal secrets, only to find out it contained the news of her winning (all done over FaceTime).

She later shared their reaction via Instagram. Needless to say, her family was ecstatic. While her dad expressed his desire for a boat, sadly, he passed away in mid-2024, she revealed in a July Instagram post.

Keelan von Ehrenkrook — 'The Floor' Season 2 Winner

Keelan von Ehrenkrook went up against 99 contestants and ultimately claimed victory in Season 2 of The Floor. Upon entering, he selected the Periodic Table as his category of expertise, and he kept his duels to a minimum. In the end, he faced off with Jennifer Strickland in a best-of-three showdown.

Funny enough, Keelan didn’t actually sign up for the show; he was recommended to the casting team. During an interview with Fox 5 San Diego, he revealed that someone in production reached out to a friend, asking if they knew anyone interested. His friend casually replied with the typical "I know a guy" line, and that’s how he ended up on the show.