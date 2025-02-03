Rob Lowe's Decades-Long Career in Hollywood Contributed to His Massive Net Worth Rob Lowe's net worth is currently an estimated $100 million. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 3 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

With a successful career in the entertainment industry spanning over four decades, Rob Lowe is clearly living the dream. He made his acting debut at just 15 years old, starring in the short-lived sitcom A New Kind of Family.

Since then, he's become a bona fide film and TV star—though not without his setbacks. A sex tape scandal in 1988 temporarily derailed Rob's career, but he bounced back and has been working steadily ever since. With that in mind, what's Rob Lowe's net worth? Here's what you need to know!

What is Rob Lowe's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rob Lowe's net worth currently stands at an impressive $100 million. The majority of his wealth comes from his acting career, but he also earns through directing, producing, and hosting.

Rob Lowe first rose to fame in the 1980s as a teen idol and a member of the Brat Pack, starring in films like The Outsiders, St. Elmo's Fire, and About Last Night.... During this time, he was one of the most in-demand actors, and it's likely he was raking in impressive paychecks.

Rob Lowe Actor, filmmaker, podcast host Net worth: $100 million Rob Lowe is an actor, filmmaker, and podcast host who rose to fame as a teen idol in the Brat Pack. After a 1988 sex tape scandal stalled his career, he made a comeback in the 2000s with notable roles in The West Wing and Parks and Recreation. Birthdate: March 17, 1964 Birthplace: Charlottesville, Va. Birth Name: Robert Hepler Lowe Mother: Barbara Lowe (née Hepler) Father: Charles "Chuck" Davis Lowe Siblings: Chad Lowe, Micah Dyer, and Justin Lowe Marriages: Sheryl Berkoff ​(m. 1991) Children: Matthew Edward Lowe (b. 1993), and John Owen Lowe (b. 1995)

He later made a successful transition to television in the '90s, with his iconic role as Sam Seaborn in The West Wing. He went on to star in other popular TV shows like Brothers & Sisters, Parks and Recreation, Code Black, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Unstable — the latter of which he co-created. His roles and executive producer credits for the last two shows have earned him millions, with the producing gig adding even more to his fortune.

Rob made his directorial debut with the 2018 TV movie The Bad Seed and has since directed a short film called Madness in the Hills, where he plays himself. That said, adding "director" to his resume has not only expanded his career but also boosted his bank account!

Additionally, Rob also hosted and produced the Fox game show Mental Samurai from March 2019 to July 2021. In January 2024, he kicked off his role as host of the trivia game show The Floor.

Beyond his career in the entertainment industry, Rob has earned significant income through endorsements. He's been the face of DirecTV since 2014, even hosting their 2024 Oscars viewing party. He's also worked with KFC and Atkins Nutritionals, serving as a brand spokesperson for the latter due to his "low-carb lifestyle."

In 2015, Rob launched Profile, a men’s skincare line focused on anti-aging products. The brand is no longer active. The following year, he expanded into fragrances with 18 Amber Wood, a line released under the same brand.