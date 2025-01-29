Cheryl Hines Has Amassed a Net Worth That Has Little To Do With Politician Husband RFK Jr. Cheryl Hines has been acting for more than 20 years. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 29 2025, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Whether you know actress Cheryl Hines from Curb Your Enthusiasm and Suburgatory or movies like Think Like a Man or The Ugly Truth, she has been in plenty of television shows and movies throughout her career to ensure you've seen her in something. Now, fans are curious about Cheryl Hines's net worth more than ever, likely because of who her husband is.

Cheryl married Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2014, and after he became a big part of President Donald Trump's plans for the Department of Health and Human Services, some were surprised to know about the pairing. With Robert from a family of politicians and Cheryl in the entertainment business, it was a bit of a shock for some. But for those who aren't really surprised, they just want to know more about the couple's personal life.

What is Cheryl Hines's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cheryl's net worth sits at $16 million. Which is thanks, of course, to her years in TV shows and movies. She was in Curb Your Enthusiasm for years until she left the series in 2021. She returned in 2024, and it might be her most well-known role to date. She has also lent her voice to animated movies. She voiced a character in the DreamWorks movie Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. She also played characters in the Disney Channel animated series Pickle and Peanut.

Cheryl Hines Actress Net worth: $16 million Cheryl Hines is an actress known for Curb Your Enthusiasm, Suburgatory, and other TV shows and movies. She has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. Birthdate: Sept. 21, 1965 Birthplace: Miami Beach, Fla. Marriages: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (m. 2014), Paul Young (m. 2002; div. 2010) Children: Catherine Rose Young

How did Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. meet?

Cheryl and Robert got married in 2014, but they met a few years prior to that. And apparently, it was all thanks to Cheryl's Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Larry David. Cheryl told People in 2014 that she met Robert at a ski weekend fundraiser. But they didn't reconnect again until 2011, when they were both divorced from their respective former spouses.