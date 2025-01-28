Will Ferrell Laughed His Way to the Bank With This Impressive Net Worth Will Ferrell is the one laughing after a career of successes that has netted him an eyebrow-raising net worth. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 28 2025, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the mid-'90s, Saturday Night Live ruled the weekend airways. The comedy sketch show invited the best talent of the era, combining on-stage presence with big-screen talent. One of the great comedians to come from this era is John William Ferrell, best known as Will Ferrell.

Will was known for his sharp, sarcastic comedy and portrayals of multiple characters and his ability to physically act to draw laughs from audiences with a unique flair. Since then, he's gone on to star in multiple movies and series, making him a household name in comedy. Here's what we know about the legendary comedian's net worth and family life.

Will Ferrell's net worth is no joke.

Will was born in Irvine, Calif. on July 16, 1967. His mother, Betty Kay, worked as a teacher. His father, Roy Lee Ferrell Jr., played the saxophone and keyboard for The Righteous Brothers. As an infant, Will suffered from pyloric stenosis and received a surgery called pyloromyotomy. In grade school, Will was always a class clown, performing skits to amuse his classmates and teachers.

Will Ferrell Actor, comedian, producer, writer Net worth: $160 Million Will Ferrell is an actor and a comedian who has appeared in multiple hit series and movies, including Saturday Night Live, Elf, Old School, Drunk History, Barbie, and more. Birthdate: July 16, 1967 Birthplace: Irvine, Calif. Marriages: 1 (m. Viveca Paulin 2000) Children: 3

He attended the University of Southern California, where he quickly gained a name for pranks, sketches, and other comedic efforts. In 1990, he graduated from the university with a BA in sports information. In 1991, he moved to Los Angeles and began doing stand-up comedy. Eventually, Will was invited to audition for SNL and worked on the show from 1995 to 2002. He became known for his sketches, physical comedy, and impersonations.

Since performing on SNL, Will has starred in many major roles and is now considered a comedic great. His estimated net worth is around $160 million.

Here's what we know about Will Ferrell's family.

Will's success may have made him a household name, but that didn't stop him from creating his very own loving household. In a 2024 episode of Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigley's podcast, MeSsy, Will described how he met his wife, Viveca Paulin.

At the time of the podcast's taping, Will said, "It’ll be 24 years in August [2024] that we will have been married but we’ve known each other since the summer of 1991. It’s one of those stories of, we met, at first we were both like, ‘Wait a minute, I really like this person,’ but it was kind of like too much too fast at too young, like the intensity level was like, ‘Oh whoa.’” So they took a little break.

Will added, “So we were just friends, we dated, but then we were just friends for five years and then kind of we circled back to each other.” They tied the knot in 2000, and share three children together: Magnus, Mattias, and Axel. While the world knows Will as the comedic genius, he's also just a dad who loves his family.

