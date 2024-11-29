Home > Television How to Get On 'The Floor': Your Guide to Auditioning for the Game Show 'The Floor' is thrilling both physically and mentally. Here’s how you can get on the game show! By D.M. Published Nov. 29 2024, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: FOX

Fox’s The Floor has become a hit among game show fans, as it combines mind-binding quizzes and high-intensity gameplay. The Floor pits contestants against each other on a massive digital grid. Each player starts with their own square, and the goal is to conquer as much of the floor as possible.

Article continues below advertisement

Contestants challenge one another to trivia battles, and the winner takes over the loser’s square. As the competition heats up, the grid shrinks, leaving only the sharpest minds and best strategists to fight for the ultimate prize. Contestants must decide who to challenge, weighing their chances of victory while trying to outmaneuver opponents on the board.

Source: FOX

Article continues below advertisement

Actor Rob Lowe hosts The Floor with his signature charm and sharp wit. His quick commentary and playful banter keep both contestants and viewers entertained as the tension builds on the massive grid. For fans at home who dream of stepping onto the playing field and testing their skills, the opportunity to audition is more accessible than you might think.

Becoming a contestant on ‘The Floor’ is simple.

For fans of The Floor, who may be interested in joining the show themselves, the audition process can be started remotely. Visit Casting Crane to submit an initial application, where you’ll share your background and answer questions about your trivia skills. Before applying, make sure you meet the eligibility criteria. Contestants must also be at least 18 years old. Additional requirements, like physical and mental challenges, could also apply.

Article continues below advertisement

The producers want contestants who stand out, so use the application to showcase your unique qualities, competitive spirit, and love for trivia. If you’re a natural strategist or just someone with an unforgettable personality, make sure to highlight it. The Floor also requires aspiring contestants to submit a 60-second video, telling producers about themselves.

Source: FOX

Article continues below advertisement

This is your chance to introduce yourself and show off your personality. If your application catches the casting team’s attention, you may be invited for a follow-up interview. This could happen via phone, video call, or in person.

Winners on ‘The Floor’ walk away with hefty cash prizes!

If you think you’ve got what it takes to compete on The Floor, know that victory comes with a sweet payday. The grand prize for conquering the grid on The Floor is a whopping $250,000. However, the journey to control the grid is far from easy.

Article continues below advertisement

The game kicks off with the first challenger, chosen at random, picking a neighboring opponent to face off in a high-stakes quiz battle in the opponent’s category. The winner takes over the loser’s square, expanding their territory and gaining a crucial advantage, while the loser is eliminated. The winner then faces a big decision: keep going to claim another square or let The Floor pick a new challenger to shake things up.

Source: FOX