Contestants on NBC's 'The Wall' Could Win Millions — What's the Most Money Won?

Like many game shows, NBC’s The Wall gives contestants a shot at walking away with a ton of money. The show, hosted by Chris Hardwick, sees participants battle through a series of trivia questions in an attempt to score up to $12 million per episode. The rules of the game are simple. Competing teams answer a series of trivia questions. If a team answers correctly, a green ball will fall down the digital pegboard, landing on a dollar amount which is added to the group’s winning total.

Throughout the episodes, the trivia questions become more complicated, and so does the gameplay. Team members are isolated from one another after Round 1, making for an even more complex guessing game. One player is left to determine which drop zone to place the balls. While the remaining player, who was kept in isolation, must then correctly answer each trivia question to score the perspective winnings.

Throughout its five-season run, The Wall has had its fair share of victorious players. In April, Christiana and Nic Trapani won over $1.3 million during their stint on the show. The husband and wife own Door County Candle Co., a candle company which donates a portion of its proceeds to Ukraine relief efforts, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette. They were the ninth competitors to win over $1 million on the popular game show, which first premiered in 2016. However, Christiana and Nic aren't the biggest winners in the show’s history, as that title goes to another lucky pair.

The most money won on 'The Wall' was close to $2 million!

Contestants on The Wall can potentially win big. Per NBC, participants can walk away with up to $12 million. However, the largest amount ever won was closer to $2 million. In Season 3, siblings Hector and Hetchan claimed the show’s record for the highest winnings ever in a single episode. The duo walked away with a whopping $1.7 million appearing on the game show in 2020.

“We were two kids of many siblings growing up in the Bronx, and you know it was bad,” Hetchan said to his brother, before revealing their win. “We had more bad days then good, we’ve seen rock bottom.” He later revealed that the pair won the record-breaking prize, as the two cried tears of joy. Prior to their win, the pair revealed that they wanted to win the prize money so they could assist relatives impacted by Hurricane Maria.

