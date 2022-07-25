Here's How TikTok's "Forest Question" Tests Your Relationship

Want to put your relationship to the test? Consider TikTok your guide. Every few months, users on the short-form video platform will get hooked on a new online assessment or question set that is supposed to allegedly give insights into their romantic relationship.

Earlier this year, we saw the Strawberry Question fad take over, in which users asked their partner the following question: “If you’re walking past a strawberry tree, would you eat the strawberry if you were really hungry?”