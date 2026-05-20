'The Future of Truth' Author Steven Rosenbaum Speaks Out Over AI Controversy The book contains multiple incorrect quotes. By Niko Mann Published May 20 2026, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / SustainableMedia.Center

The author of The Future of Truth: How AI Reshapes Reality is addressing the recent controversy surrounding his book and the use of AI. Author Steven Rosenbaum addressed the controversy after a review found that his new book contains more than half a dozen fake or misattributed quotes from AI, according to The New York Times.

Article continues below advertisement

The San Fransico Examiner reports that the author is the executive director of the Sustainable Media Center, which is a nonprofit media company. The book contains multiple incorrect quotes, as well as invented quotes by AI that are scattered throughout the text.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Future of Truth' controversy is explained.

The Future of Truth: How AI Reshapes Reality was released in May 2026, and a review by The New York Times discovered several misquotes and fake quotes by AI in the book. Technology journalist Kara Swisher is quoted in the book in a chapter about AI mistruths. However, she made no such statement.

"The most sophisticated AI language model is like a mirror," reads the fake quote. "It reflects our own morality back at us, polished and articulate, but ultimately empty behind the surface. It's not bound by Asimov's laws or any ethical framework; it's bound by the patterns in its training data and the objectives set by its creators." Kara later revealed she "never said that." "I also sound like I have a stick up my butt, according to ChatGPT," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the controversy, Steven was seen signing autographs at an event for the book on May 19. He shared pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Great night with Causeway Impact for the Future of Truth book event! Video TK."

Article continues below advertisement

Steven Rosenbaum's response reveals a surprising admission.

Steven Rosenbaum admitted to the book having a "handful of improperly attributed or synthetic quotes" and claimed future editions would be corrected when questioned about the NYT review. He added that he had "no intention of fabricating any viewpoints" by using AI in the book,

“As I disclosed in the book’s acknowledgments, I used AI tools ChatGPT and Claude during the research, writing and editing process,” said Rosenbaum. “That does not excuse these errors, of which I take full responsibility. I am now working with the editors to thoroughly review and quickly correct any affected passages. Any future editions will be corrected."

Article continues below advertisement

The author also said that the experience "serves as a warning about the risks of AI-assisted research and verification, that is why I wrote the book." "These AI errors do not, in fact, diminish the larger questions that the book raises about truth, trust and AI and its impact on society, democracy and editorial," he said.