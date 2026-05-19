TikTok Auto Scrolling? You're Not Alone! Here's the Full Scoop on the Glitch "This literally happens when my hands aren't even near my phone." By Distractify Staff Updated May 19 2026, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: TikTok and Pexels

Every social media app comes with its share of annoying glitches. Over the years, Instagram has been down way too many times to count. WhatsApp has had issues with rendering images and videos properly on the platform. Not to mention, outages have also plagued X (formerly Twitter).

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While it’s normal to deal with glitching for a few days with apps, TikTok users have been going through it. Since 2025, various users have taken to the app to share their grievances with its functioning. And while some issues listed include freezing, music from ads playing while watching videos, and caption issues, it appears that the glitching has resurfaced again — this time with auto-scrolling.

Source: Pexels

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Why does TikTok auto scroll sometimes?

According to YouTuber LoFi Alapaca, the reason for the scuto scrolling comes down to an app glitch. “It’s a really random glitch,” the creator said. “All it does is that it kind of thinks you’re scrolling when you’re not.”

However, other creators have shared that the reason for the auto scrolling could be due to sensitive touchscreen issues ot the official hands-free auto scroll feature.

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Per Flexclip, TikTok’s auto scroll feature allows the app to play videos smoothly after each other, without you having to scroll up to view more content. That said, if you’re not too fond of a video that’s played, you can manually scroll up to watch the next video.

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However, multiple TikTok users have shared that they have not enabled auto scroll and are experiencing TikTok randomly scrolling to the next video in the middle of the video they were watching. So, judging by the mixed reviews of the issue, it appears that all reasons for the glitching, from bug issues to TikTok’s auto scroll feature, are likely at play.

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How do you fix the auto-scrolling on TikTok?

Luckily, there are a few ways to make the auto-scrolling issue on TikTok a thing of the past. For starters, those who have enabled auto-scroll on TikTok can simply reverse the action.

Per Flexclip, you can reverse the feature by first going to the app and navigating to your “For You Page.” Next, press and hold the video from which you wish auto-scrolling to begin on the FYP. Then, once you see the ribbon menu open, find, and click the Auto scroll option to deactivate this feature. And manual scrolling should be in full swing.