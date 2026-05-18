The Top 5 Horror Movies Trend on TikTok Isn't About Actual Scary Movies The trend is all about sharing important moments of your life on TikTok. By Chrissy Bobic Updated May 18 2026, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@gregisfire; @yvonneharville; @briellematranga_

Some TikTok trends are more serious than others, but when it comes to the "top 5 horror movies" trend, it can go either way, depending on who makes the video. The trend is really a quintessential Gen Z way to either deal with trauma or make jokes about their life decisions. Either way, it's one trend that's easy to do and kind of entertaining to read on other users' accounts.

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The trend involves naming things you regret, or memories that you can't shake, and listing them on the screen. So no, you don't have to actually name your top favorite horror movies. In this case, the horror is your own life. OK, so maybe it sounds a little dark, but it honestly doesn't have to be. It's all about what you decide to share.

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The "top 5 horror movies" trend on TikTok isn't actually about movies.

Although we would bet money that a Gen Z user came up with the "top 5 horror movies" trend on TikTok, anyone can make a video with this particular trend in mind. All you have to do is use Katy Perry's "The One That Got Away" song as the audio and share literally any video of yourself. Then, you wrote your "top 5 favorite horror movies" on the screen.

For some people, it might be the top five things that they think and worry about constantly. For others, it could be the top five cringiest moments they will never forget. You can even use actual TV show scenes or moments and plug those into your list for another version of your "top 5 horror movies." Just take Vanderpump Rules. There are plenty of Jax Taylor "horror" moments for any Bravo fan's list.

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Some users might get the wrong idea and actually use horror movies for this trend. That's totally OK, because this is TikTok and what are rules on social media, anyway? But to do the trend properly, you will want to share something original about your own life or interests. That's how any TikTok user can join in on the fun before the trend fades away, as they tend to do.

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TikTok users can be serious or silly with the "top 5 horror movies" trend.

Again, the "top 5 favorite horror movies" on TikTok can be anything that you want to share (or overshare) with other users. One person on the app made a TikTok with the trend and listed his sad but very real signs of his relationship ending. These include "realizing the person who made you feel safe was already planning to leave" and "going back to ordering breakfast for one on a Sunday."

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Then again, another TikToker wrote that her horror movies for her list include "people" and "people in public." Oh, and "people in general." For some people, the trend is about letting things out and maybe even letting go. For others, it's about being funny and hitting the right users' algorithm to maybe even go viral.