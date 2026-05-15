A Man Pooped His Pants During a Proposal — but the Viral Video Was Fake "Do you think he was nervous?" By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 15 2026, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @samanthagoldberg17

There are many things one needs to worry about when planning a marriage proposal. Maybe the surprise will be ruined beforehand. Perhaps the other person won't like the ring. Or — the worst possibility — they might say no.

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One thing most people probably don't feel a need to worry about is whether or not they'll poop their pants mid-proposal. Unfortunately, there's a man out there who should have been concerned about just that.

Source: Pexels / Duy Ngô

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A man pooped his pants during a marriage proposal.

In a now-viral TikTok video, there's a clip showing a man having an accident while proposing. The clip features a slide of three photos. In the first, he's down on one knee, proposing. It's captioned, "Do you think he was nervous?" The second photo, captioned "Ummm, I'd say so," shows an arrow pointing to the soiled backside of the man's pants. The third image is captioned, "Still a yes for me," and shows the couple smiling together, with the woman wearing the engagement ring.

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The video is receiving backlash online.

Given that this man's now-fiancée has uploaded the video to her social media, the internet is in a heated discussion as to whether or not she should take the clip down. One person commented, "Delete this. It’s so disrespectful." While another advised the man, "That’s not very kind, honestly. If I were him, I’d be re-thinking my decision."

Further comments included, "It’s okay to have secrets." Another person asked, "Why humiliate him like this?" A third advised, "You really don’t need to post everything on social media." In a move that shows the internet isn't all bad, we were unable to find anyone defending this woman's post. The closest thing we found to being on her side was statements that people found the incident funny.

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Source: Pexels / Grecia Carbajal

There's a bit more to the story...

While it's pretty hard to defend posting this online, we do need to point out some things... The man involved in the incident posted those same photos to his own social media. Clearly, he's okay with these images being on the internet, as he shared them himself.

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