Confused By the Timber and Dylan Sperry TikTok Lore? We Can Explain "Has anyone else been going down this rabbit hole?!" By Chrissy Bobic Published May 14 2026, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jhkku99; @timbersperry3

There are some TikTok series, or story times, that have users on the edge of their seats waiting for the next parts. So when people began sharing screen recordings of a user named Timber Bowman speaking about her alleged boyfriend Dylan Sperry, and others began to claim that the story was entirely fabricated, users were sat.

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Now, people are comparing the TikTok drama about Timber and Dylan to the miniseries Baby Reindeer. Just for context, Baby Reindeer is about a comedian who meets a woman and shows her kindness, only for her to turn around and stalk him and insist they are in a relationship. That might be all you need to know to understand where the story about Dylan and Timber is going.

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People are comparing the Timber and Dylan Sperry TikTok story to 'Baby Reindeer.'

In Baby Reindeer, the stalker character, Martha, believes in her mind that she and Donny, the comedian who shows her a small bit of kindness, are in a serious relationship. That's what Timber believes, as evidenced in her TikTok videos. For some, it all started with one video where she explains who the "boy" is whom she likes. Except that Timber has never met this man in real life.

In the video, Timber is in what appears to be a private room in a hospital or mental health facility, though she did not respond to comments asking where she is. "So about two years ago now, I was in jail, and I had a very spiritual awakening. I had a vision, and while I was in jail, I had a vision of this guy that was in a band, and like, I don't know how to explain it," she explains in her video. She goes on to say, "I was in jail, and I had of the vision of the guy and I seen that he had an infant child, like a toddler-sized child."

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She then explains that she met this man in real life, and he turns out to be Dylan, who is a long-haired man with a small child. He is also in a band, and, according to Timber, Dylan is just her type. But, another user who is deep inside the Dylan and Timber rabbit hole, explains in her video, that Timber originally heard of Dylan through a program he worked with, where volunteers work closely with individuals with "mental health difficulties."

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In a Reddit thread about the saga, a Redditor explained, "He worked for a special needs group and she overheard him talking to her roommate about his band and through that she found all of his social media accounts and started stalking him to the point where she's so delusional she thinks they are engaged and about to get married and that she is the stepmother to his child. She's never even had a conversation with this man."

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Timber has also claimed that she and Dylan were in a relationship as children and that Dylan's parents wanted to adopt her at some point. So far, there has been no evidence of any actual relationship. And, for Dylan's part, he did come out to share his side of things.

Dylan Sperry released a video about the TikTok drama.

Dylan posted a video in response to Timber's claims and her own TikToks about the relationship she believes she had had or currently has with Dylan. According to him, he did not meet her, and he has not had contact with her. However, he is aware of the narrative she has posted about the past life she believes they were in together.

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@thebandyote Thank you so much for your concern, stay on the lookout for new music.🫶 ♬ original sound - thebandyote

"This person, I believe, overheard a conversation I was having with one of her roommates discussing rock and roll music and talking about my band and found my band and through that links to my Facebook and my social media accounts and kind of ran with it," he explains in his video on TikTok. He adds, without naming Timber for legal reasons, "This person has a pattern of posting extreme things on the internet for attention. So please do not harass or bully this person. If you can, avoid contact with this person."

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Timber also claims to be pregnant in a follow-up TikTok.

Despite Dylan's protests about being in any kind of romantic relationship with Timber, she has continued to not only post videos, but also to go live on TikTok often. On May 14, 2026, she shared a video where she says she wants to have a "random rant." However, at the top of the video, she casually mentions, "My baby doesn't like anything sweet, but I'm craving this," as she eats a sweet pickle.