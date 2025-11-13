TikToker Uncle Bob Faces Massive Unfollow Wave After Called a Cheater "He built a platform USING women for likes that's where you get it confused." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 13 2025, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@sierraasimon;@bobbypombo;@imtaela

If you haven’t had your morning coffee, afternoon tea, or nightly pick-me-up (depending on when you’re reading this), go grab one, because we’ve got some major updates on TikTok influencer Uncle Bob (@bobbypombo) and his girlfriend Sierra. More specifically, cheating allegations are floating around, and both Sierra and the girl he allegedly cheated with have come forward with their own videos.

The drama has already led a bunch of people to unfollow Uncle Bob and start following both Sierra and Kaela instead. The news is shocking, to say the least, which is exactly why you might want to be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for this. Here’s the scoop on the Uncle Bob cheating allegations so far.

TikToker Uncle Bob gets hit with a wave of unfollows after called out for cheating.

Source: TikTok/@imtaela Photos of Uncle Bob and Taela.

Didn’t have the downfall of Uncle Bob on your 2025 bingo card? Neither did a lot of people. Apparently, Uncle Bob, or just Bobby, as some are calling him now, cheated on Sierra with a woman named Taela (@imtaela on TikTok). Taela took to the platform on Nov. 12, 2025, to reveal, “I was Uncle Bob’s other woman, and I had no f--kin' idea,” she begins in her video. She also clarified that she had Sierra’s permission to make and post the video.

In her 6-minute clip, Taela gets right into it. She says she and Bobby have followed each other on Instagram for a few years, where everything was completely platonic, and she had never even met him in person. But recently, she was in New York for work, and when he caught wind of it, he asked her on social media to meet up. So they did.

Upon meeting him, she says he was “so charming and so kind, and seemed so genuine.” They spent the day wandering around the city, and the next day, when she was supposed to fly home, he begged her to stay and come to New Jersey with him to meet his family. She even claims he told her, “I’m obsessed with you, please don’t leave.”

It sounds like they spent the next few days together, some of it at his apartment, having deep conversations. She says he told her he’d been single for the last few years. When she asked about an October 2025 photo of him with another girl, he allegedly brushed it off, saying it was someone he “talked to for a day,” and that it didn’t work out.

But once they parted ways, Taela did a little digging to see if he’d been lying, and he was. That’s when she found Sierra’s page. She texted Bobby a screenshot of a recent video of him and Sierra and told him, “You’re like actually clinically f--king insane,” adding that she’d be reaching out to Sierra, and then she blocked him. She followed through and messaged Sierra on Instagram. Sierra eventually replied and asked Taela to send her everything, which she did … and here we are.

Sierra has since responded to Taela’s video calling Uncle Bob out as a cheater.

Following Taela’s video, Sierra came forward with her own on TikTok. She admitted she was a little worried she’d face criticism since Uncle Bob is essentially loved by so many internet fans, but says she’s received nothing but support and kind words, and she’s even asking people to be respectful to everyone involved.