Who Narrates 'The Holiday Movies That Made Us' on Netflix?By Shannon Raphael
Updated
If you want your nostalgia levels to go into overdrive this Christmas season, then you'll want to add The Holiday Movies that Made Us to your Netflix list. The series comes from creator Brian Volk-Weiss, who is also behind the Netflix docuseries' The Toys that Made Us and The Movies that Made Us.
The two-part series details how the classic Christmas movies Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas were made.
Writers, producers, designers, and executives from the two films contributed to the episodes to share how the now-iconic movies were created — and the obstacles that each faced along the way.
A narrator ties in the snippets of discussion from the various figures who spoke on the show, and her voice might sound familiar.
Who is The Holiday Movies that Made Us narrator? Continue reading to find out what else her voice has been in before.
Who is 'The Holiday Movies that Made Us' narrator?
While Donald Ian Black narrated The Movies that Made Us, there's a new voice that helps lead the viewers through the holiday edition of the series.
Felicia "Phe" Caplan narrated both episodes of The Holiday Movies that Made Us. Though she mainly focuses on voiceover work now, Phe has on-screen acting experience as well.
What else has Phe Caplan worked on?
Interestingly, she appeared in a film that was led by Elf actor Will Ferrell (which is one of the holiday movies featured on the Netflix series).
She had a role in the 2003 comedy Old School as Julie. The movie also starred Luke Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Elisha Cuthbert, and Vince Vaughn.
Before that, she played a co-ed in the 2000 comedy Road Trip, which featured Breckin Meyer, Seann William Scott, and Tom Green.
Phe had one-episode parts on TV shows including CSI (2002), and Medium (2005), in addition to several other smaller acting gigs.
She has also worked as a producer. She was a supervising producer for 14 episodes of the reality series Taxicab Confessions, and she was a field producer for the 2002 documentary Sex with Strangers and for the 2005 pilot Sexual Healing.
In addition to her work on the Netflix show, the Los Angeles-based voice over actress has narrated books and commercials.
According to her profile on Voices.com, Phe lists some of her voice clients as Virgin Airlines, Bud Light, and novelist Corine Gantz. Phe narrated the audiobook for Corine's 2011 novel, Hidden in Paris. She received formal training for acting, as she got her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Acting from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Phe is married to Miguel Hadelich, and the pair shares two kids together.
You can hear Phe's voice now in The Holiday Movies that Made Us. Though there are only two episodes in the series, you can get your Christmas fix again from The Movies that Made Us. The holiday classics Home Alone and Die Hard were each featured on episodes of that docuseries.
The Holiday Movies that Made Us is now available to stream on Netflix.