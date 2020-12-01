There Are Rumors That We're Going to Get 'The Christmas Chronicles 3'

Some holiday movies become classics and must be watched every season. These movies help bring the festive cheer and are an instant mood-booster. It’s hard to make a movie that’s got that perfect balance of holiday feels without falling too much into the cheesy side of it all.

The ones that do it well do it really well, and The Christmas Chronicles is one of them. With the popularity of the first and second movies, people are now wondering: Will there be The Christmas Chronicles 3 ? Here’s what we know.

Will there be ‘The Christmas Chronicles 3’?

Two years after Netflix realized it had a hit on its hands with its Christmas movie The Christmas Chronicles, the characters returned for a sequel called The Christmas Chronicles 2 in 2020. The first movie was loved, so when it was announced that another holiday comedy starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn was hitting the platform, people already wanted to know if a third one was going to be made, too.

According to IMDb, the first movie focused on the “story of sister and brother, Kate and Teddy Pierce, whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about.” The movie, which Netflix produced, was a huge hit, and the sequel has a similar plot with many of the same characters.

“Kate Pierce, now a cynical teen, is unexpectedly reunited with Santa Claus when a mysterious troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas — forever,” the Christmas Chronicles 2 plot reads, according to IMDb. If you think it sounds just like the perfect storyline for a cheesy holiday movie, you’re right. But that’s also what makes it so loveable and popular.

With the success of the first movie in 2018 and the sequel hitting even bigger in 2020, people are, of course, asking if there will be The Christmas Chronicles 3. And it sounds like that might actually be on the horizon.

Source: Netflix

Officially speaking, The Christmas Chronicles 3 hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix. But there’s a very real possibility that it will come eventually if we’re lucky enough. The streaming platform has done that before when it comes to original movies that gain popularity. If they prove themselves with a sequel, Netflix will then greenlight a third in the franchise.

While that’s totally what we want, it sounds like Kurt and Goldie may be on board, too. "We have no idea what Netflix wants to do there," Kurt Russell told The New York Times when asked if he knows if there will be a third movie.

"I've never been big on sequels, but that was 50, 40, 30 years ago," he continued. "Now sequels aren't even sequels anymore. We've just cyclically found our way around to making television. You go to the movies, and you're seeing television because there’s a serial aspect to it." "It's like Marvel," replied Goldie.

