From Patient Care to Public Health Impact: The Journey of Ranjit Champawat A public health professional with clinical roots now applies epidemiology and safety discipline to protect workers, strengthen compliance, and reduce preventable risk. By Reese Watson Published July 28 2026, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: JCP Portraits

Ranjit Champawat has spent his career in the places where health becomes real. It shows up in the way an older adult needs steady support every day. It shows up in how a workplace handles risk before anyone gets hurt. It shows up in what happens when a virus spreads, and leaders need a plan that actually works.

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He started in Australia as a Personal Care Attendant, supporting elderly and medically complex individuals in long-term care settings. That work was not abstract. It was direct care, daily routines, and the kind of responsibility that makes small mistakes feel big.

“Direct care teaches you what matters,” Champawat says. “You see how quickly a small issue can become a serious problem.”

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His early years shaped his view of prevention. A health crisis doesn’t a; ways start with a dramatic moment. Often it begins with something that could have been caught earlier, explained better, or handled with clearer systems. That belief carried him into formal nursing education and then into public health, where he could move from one patient at a time to systems that protect entire communities.

A move from bedside work to population thinking

Champawat pursued a Master of Public Health with a concentration in Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Monroe College. He learned a new way to see the same problems. A clinician sees the patient in front of them. An epidemiology specialist also sees the pattern, the exposure, the trend line, and the opportunity to intervene earlier.

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“Public health helped me connect the dots,” he says. “It gave me tools to understand why something is happening, not only what is happening.”

His background includes experience across public health, clinical care, and safety management in the United States and Australia. That range matters because he can translate between worlds that do not always speak the same language. Clinical teams focus on care. Operational leaders focus on continuity. Compliance leaders focus on rules. Champawat focuses on how those priorities can support each other when the goal is health.

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Health education as a practical skill, not a slogan

Health knowledge does not help if it cannot reach people in a way they trust. Champawat has designed and delivered culturally competent health education programs to diverse populations in New York. He describes that work as one of the most important parts of prevention.

“Education is only effective when people feel respected,” he says. “The message has to fit the community, or it gets ignored.”

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He learned how to communicate without talking down. He also learned how to keep the focus on what a person can do next. That approach shows up in his training style today. His programs emphasize clarity, repetition, and real scenarios that workers actually face.

Applying epidemiology inside workplace safety

Champawat now serves as a Health and Safety Officer responsible for developing and enforcing compliance programs across multi-site restaurant operations. He uses public health thinking in a setting many people do not associate with epidemiology. His day includes risk assessment, staff training, and safety compliance aligned with OSHA and public health standards.

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“Workplaces are communities,” he says. “The same principles apply. You identify risk, you reduce exposure, and you build habits that keep people safe.” Restaurants bring a unique operational reality. Teams rotate. Sites run at high pace. Small breakdowns can spread across a workforce fast. Champawat approaches that environment with structure. He builds programs that clarify expectations, document procedures, and reduce variation across locations.

He also brings strong documentation discipline. His experience includes working with EMR systems such as Allscripts and eClinicalWorks and maintaining accurate healthcare data documentation. That detail oriented mindset supports his current safety work, where records, reporting, and follow through matter.“ Documentation is not paperwork,” he says. “It is accountability.”

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COVID response work that required speed and precision

The COVID 19 pandemic tested every safety system at once. Guidelines changed quickly. Teams were exhausted. Leaders needed decisions that protected people and kept operations running.

Champawat led COVID response initiatives that included developing exposure protocols, coordinating reporting with public health authorities, and training the workforce on safety practices. He describes that period as a live exercise in adaptability.“ During COVID, yesterday’s plan could be wrong today,” he says. “The goal was to stay compliant, stay calm, and keep people informed.”

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He focused on structured protocols that could be repeated across sites. He coordinated testing and reporting processes. He delivered ongoing training so staff understood the why behind each rule. He also worked to reduce confusion, because confusion in a pandemic becomes risk.“ Fear spreads faster than facts,” he says. “Clear communication is part of infection control.”

He describes the most difficult part as consistency across multiple locations. One site doing things well is not enough. A program has to work everywhere.“You cannot rely on good intentions,” he says. “ You need a system people can follow.”

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A leadership style built around preparation

Champawat’s role is operational, but his influence shows up in decision making. He contributes by building protocols, presenting risk assessments to leadership, and training teams so safety is not dependent on one person’s memory.He describes his approach as applied public health.

“Public health is not only policy,” he says. “It is implementation. It is what people actually do at work.” His core lesson from the past decade is consistent. Prevention works when leaders treat it as daily practice, not as a binder on a shelf. Early intervention matters. Communication matters. Adaptability matters.

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Where he is headed next

Champawat wants to keep advancing in public health with a focus on epidemiology, health safety management, and clinical research. He is pursuing a Clinical Research Associate professional development program to expand his expertise in research and data-driven health interventions. He describes his long-term goal as contributing to public health initiatives that improve population health outcomes through evidence-based strategies and strong regulatory compliance.