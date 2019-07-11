'The Masked Singer' Season 2: Everything You Need to Know

The Masked Singer Season 2 is set to air on Fox soon and fans can't wait to see the slew of stars in weird costumes entertain the heck out of audiences all across America. If you're unfamiliar with the setup of the show, it's pretty simple: famous people get dressed up in extravagant costumes and deliver spellbinding/weird performances of well-known songs.

Judges on the show not only rate the performance of each singer, but they also try and guess who the person behind the mask is. Singers advance each week and if they're the "bottom" performer, then their mask is revealed and audiences, along with the judges, can finally become privy to whoever's been belting out the jams for them the past few weeks.

When will The Masked Singer Season 2 air? Season 2 of the show will debut on Wednesday, September 25 at 9 p.m. EST for a whopping two-hour premiere. The Season 1 winner was none other than T-Pain, who, as it turns out, has a pretty great voice even without auto-tune. The runner-up was Donny Osmond.

Who are The Masked Singer Season 2 judges? Fans of the first Masked Singer lineup will be pleased to hear that Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong will all be returning to the show as panelists, and Nick Cannon will come back for hosting duties on the program. Season 1 was the top-unscripted TV show in America, pulling in 17-million viewers for its first episode alone.

What will The Masked Singer Season 2 costumes be like? There have been three verified costumes on for the upcoming season. The show's wacky outfit designer, Marina Toybina, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the production team wanted to come up with something that was a bit "more playful on stage, like a little party. These are enriched in detail. They’re walkable art."

The verified singer costumes that'll be appearing in the show are a cheetah, a flamingo, a fox, an eagle, a skeleton, a butterfly, and an egg. The show's been teasing the new looks on Twitter, but it's pretty evident from the many trailers and sneak peeks of the program that these get-ups will be featured in the show.

Marina, a four-time Emmy Award winner, talked about the inspiration behind each of the designs, too. Take the butterfly, for instance. She told Entertainment Weekly that the wings on the outfit were designed by Victoria's Secret Angels.

“We wanted it to be very mythical and magical. We created this beautiful fabricated pattern with tons of beading.” She's also done work on So You Think You Can Dance, The X-Factor, and Katy Perry's now-infamous Super Bowl halftime show. She then talked about the Dia de los Muertos-style skeleton costume: "I wanted to create something that wasn’t scary. We were careful to create different peripheral vision so they can see on stage."

The outfits in general will allow the performers to move a heck of a lot more and be at the top of their Masked Singer game. It also doesn't hurt that the head gear the singers in Season 2 will be rocking allow for way more visibility. So if you're a celebrity who was thinking on performing in the show and you're reading this, then you're in luck.