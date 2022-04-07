Golf fans know that The Masters Tournament is one of the main events of the sport. Every year during the first week of April, the event takes place in Augusta, Ga., and, for many, it can signal the start of spring.Along with the tournament comes a familiar tune. Years ago, a songwriter was inspired to write a theme song that would become just as popular as the tournament itself. What's the story behind the Masters Tournament theme song?What is The Masters theme song?The Masters theme song is called "Augusta," and it was written by Dave Loggins (the third cousin of Kenny Loggins). According to Dead Spin, the song was written in April 1981 during his first trip to the tournament. The lyrics to the song came to him at the 14th hole. \n\nEventually, Loggins was introduced to Frank Chirkinian, the CBS golf producer at the time. Loggins asked him if he was interested in some music to play with The Masters, and he agreed.Of course, Chirkinian didn't agree to have just anyone write a song fit for The Masters. Loggins had a long history of success in the field and has worked on music for big names including Reba McIntire and Kenny Rogers. When writing "Augusta," Dave incorporated some all-important features of golf.Not only is the song named after The Masters' hometown, but its lyrics also feature references to golf pros like Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods (these were added later). Overall, it took a year until "Augusta" was complete. "It had to flow, sort of like the mounds on the greens," Loggins said. "Capturing that mood was the hardest thing we had to do."Without a doubt, "Augusta" has the "flow" Loggins said it needed. From the very beginning, people loved it. Loggins said that after Chirkinian heard the song for the first time, he put his arm around him and said that he did well. "I left the trailer and jumped up and down," Loggins said. \n\nYou can watch The Masters from April 7–10, 2022 on CBS and Paramount Plus. The full schedule is posted on CBS Sports.