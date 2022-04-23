Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for the ending of The Northman.

The latest epic film from acclaimed director Robert Eggers is the historical drama The Northman, which stars an A-list cast including Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Ethan Hawke, and Claes Bang. The Northman follows Viking Prince Amleth (Skarsgård) on a quest to avenge his father, King Aurvandill War-Raven (Hawke), after he is murdered by his uncle, Fjölnir (Bang).