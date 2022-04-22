If you're planning on seeing Robert Eggers' latest cinematic entry, beware that these three sentences will echo inside your head for the rest of the day: "I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. I will kill you, Fjölnir."

Loosely based on the Scandinavian legend of Amleth, The Northman follows a young prince (Alexander Skarsgård) who grows up to be a Viking dead set on vengeance. He won't stop until he kills his uncle, Fjölnir the Brotherless (Claes Bang).