‘The Odyssey’ Cast Leak Shatters Longtime Elliot Page Fan Theories Despite the production remaining shrouded in the utmost secrecy, this cross-linguistic leak gives audiences their first glimpse into the film's character dynamics. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 30 2026, 5:55 a.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

An unverified leak claims to have finally solved one of the lingering casting mysteries surrounding Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, The Odyssey.

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According to a Hungarian-dubbed cast list reported by the entertainment site Fiction Horizon, Elliot Page is set to play Sinon in the highly anticipated adaptation of the Homeric epic, a casting detail that, if accurate, would run counter to months of fan speculation that Page had been cast as Achilles or possibly Elpenor.

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It's worth noting that this claim comes from a single, unverified source and has not been confirmed by Universal or Nolan's production team.

The New Leak Suggests Elliot Page To Play Sinon, Not Achilles in 'The Odyssey'

Despite the production remaining shrouded in the utmost secrecy, this cross-linguistic leak gives audiences their first glimpse into the film's character dynamics as its highly anticipated premiere draws near.

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If true, the casting offers an interesting window into Nolan's possible narrative approach, suggesting The Odyssey may extend beyond the boundaries of Homer's original poem.

Sinon does not appear in Homer's The Odyssey at all; his story comes primarily from Virgil's Aeneid, where he is the Greek soldier who feigns abandonment to convince the Trojans to bring the Trojan Horse inside their city walls. Some later mythological reinterpretations also describe him as a cousin of Odysseus.

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This detail could help explain a brief shot in the film's trailer showing Page with a mud-caked, largely unrecognizable face, footage that previously offered no clear indication of which character he might be playing. If Nolan is incorporating Sinon, it would suggest the film's scope reaches into the broader Trojan War narrative, not just Homer's text.

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Casting Controversy Surrounding ‘The Odyssey’

The film has faced public backlash since its cast was first announced. Criticism emerged over the casting of Elliot Page, a transgender actor, in a major role, as well as rapper Travis Scott, who is set to play the blind poet Demodocus.

The criticism intensified following the announcement that Lupita Nyong'o, who is Black, would play Helen of Troy, a character Homer describes using the epithet "white-armed," a poetic descriptor commonly applied to multiple female figures throughout Homeric verse rather than a literal physical description.

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This cultural debate has triggered an unexpected wave of nostalgia for Wolfgang Petersen's 2004 adaptation, Troy. Critics of Nolan's vision are now holding up its traditional casting as a gold standard to declare it superior to the upcoming film.

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American TV host Rob Finnerty criticized the casting publicly last month, saying, “The most famous warrior in all of history, not just Greek history, Achilles, is about to be played by a transgender woman in a brand new movie.” He also used Page's former name while continuing his criticism of the casting decision.