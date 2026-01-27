Travis Scott Appears in 'The Odyssey' Teaser Trailer, but Fans Are Wondering What His Role Is 'The Odyssey' has an impressive ensemble cast. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 27 2026, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Christopher Nolan's newest film is bound to be epic — it has the potential to be, at least. It's based on Homer's The Odyssey, the 3,000-year-old epic tale of Odysseus's journey home from the Trojan war to Ithaca and his wife, Penelope. On his journey, Odysseus faces Circe, Sirens, and the Cyclops Polyphemus, among other obstacles.

When the teaser trailer for The Odyssey dropped on Jan. 25, 2026, musician Travis Scott's fans were excited to see the musician make an appearance. They're eager to learn more about his role.

Who does Travis Scott play in 'The Odyssey'?

Travis's role in The Odyssey is not yet listed on the IMDb page for the film. However, the page does list the musician in the "All Cast and Crew" section. So he definitely will play a part in the film. It's still unclear what, exactly, that role will be, though.

In the teaser trailer, Travis's character thumps a staff on the floor as he shouts, "A war, a man, a trick — a trick to break the walls of Troy ... It's burning, screaming to the ground."

While not confirmed by IMDb, it seems that Travis may be playing the role of a town crier, or a person who shares news with their town. Because many people were illiterate during Homer's time, information, poetry, and myths were primarily conveyed orally. Someone with the ability to project their voice, capture the attention of a room, and convey information eloquently would be a good fit for the job.

First look at Travis Scott in Christopher Nolan’s new film ‘THE ODYSSEY’ pic.twitter.com/HLaGby6OaZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 25, 2026

Travis has collaborated with Nolan before, on the soundtrack for Tenet. And this won't be his first film appearance. He had a cameo as a movie store owner in the 2023 experimental film Aggro Dr1ft.

What else do we know about 'The Odyssey'?

The Odyssey has a star-spangled cast, with Matt Damon starring as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway playing Penelope, his wife, and Tom Holland playing Telemachus, their son. Zendaya, Tom's real-life fiancée, will play the goddess Athena.

The cast has even more heavy hitters, including Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Mia Goth. Nolan built a full-scale Trojan Horse, filmed entirely in IMAX, and shot over 2 million feet of film during the filming process, according to The Credits.