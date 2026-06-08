Fans Want to Know Why 'The Odyssey' Is Rated R and What That Means for the Film 'The Odyssey' is one of the most expensive R-rated films to date. By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 8 2026, 9:02 a.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

As one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, The Odyssey will hit theaters in July 2026. As that release date grows closer, fans are keeping an eye on any new information about the film.

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Well, the latest update is that The Odyssey has officially received an R rating, and people want to know why. What adult content can be expected in the movie, and what do audiences have to say about it?

Source: Universal Pictures

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Why is 'The Odyssey' rated R?

The Odyssey is directed by Hollywood icon Christopher Nolan, who is no stranger to films for adult audiences. That said, most of his famous works have been notably rated PG-13, allowing a wider range of people to show up at theaters.

Christopher's films Inception, Interstellar, and even the war-centered Dunkirk, all managed to scrape by with a PG-13 rating. However, The Odyssey had no such luck.

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Source: Universal Pictures

The R rating itself isn't surprising, but Christopher's disinterest in getting it lowered is. The story of The Odyssey contains violence, sex, and gore, so an R rating is certainly fitting. That said, most filmmakers try to appeal to the largest audience pool possible, especially these days when people are going out to movie theaters less often.

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Furthermore, The Odyssey is being released during the summer, when kids are out of school, and families go to see movies together. It's quite rare for the director of a summer film to not even attempt to get their movie a PG-13 rating.

Source: Universal Pictures

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That said, Christopher is known to be uncompromising with his art, and he's certainly earned enough credit within Hollywood to convince studios to let him stick to his vision.

In fact, according to SlashFilm, The Odyssey is costing Universal Pictures a whopping $250 million (before marketing), making it one of the most expensive R-rated films to date. They're certainly taking a risk on Christopher's masterpiece, especially when you consider that the movie is already the center of controversy thanks to some of the casting choices. That said, Christopher has proven time and time again that his films are worth the gamble.

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Source: Universal Pictures

What are fans saying about the R-rating?

Now the question is whether or not The Odyssey's R-rating will dissuade fans from going to see it in theaters. According to this Reddit threat, the answer is a resounding 'no.' In fact, people seem rather relieved that Christopher won't need to water down the story to appease younger audiences.

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One person wrote, "Hopefully we get a Nolan film with proper blood." Another shared, "Gotta say, I'm more intrigued. I remember the deaths in even the TV movie version being kinda gnarly, so I guess it makes sense." A third predicted, "This is going to be our next R-rated billion-dollar movie."

Source: Universal Pictures