Alec Baldwin Came to Lupita Nyong'o's Defense After Elon Musk Criticized 'Odyssey' Casting 'The Odyssey's director was criticized for his casting choice for Helen of Troy. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 15 2026, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After Elon Musk felt the need to comment on someone else commenting on whether or not Lupita Nyong'o is suitable as Helen of Troy in The Odyssey movie, Alec Baldwin, of all people, stepped in to share his thoughts. Why he entered the chat is a little unclear, but after he did, others chimed in to either agree with him or back up Elon. It's kind of a mess.

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For a little background on what actually happened leading up to Alec's Instagram post, Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire initially wrote about his own thoughts regarding Lupita in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It was Elon's response to that, in agreement with Matt, that got the ball rolling and, apparently, triggered Alec enough to make him respond to the men's comments.

Source: Mega

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Alec Baldwin defended Lupita Nyong'o being cast in 'The Odyssey.'

Alec posted a photo of Lupita on his own Instagram account and wrote in the caption, "Dear Elon…but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world…Alec." This is not only in reference to Elon commenting about Lupita as director Christopher Nolan's choice for Helen of Troy, but also the mythical character being referred to as "the most beautiful woman in the world."

After Alec decided to go to bat for Lupita, some users commented to agree with him and to, in turn, criticize Elon for daring to criticize a woman's appearance given some user's thoughts on what Elon looks like. However, others took Elon's side in the matter, and agreed that Lupita was not the right casting choice.

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Elon Musk agreed with criticism of Lupita Nyong'o after casting was announced.

When Matt made his original post on X, he wrote that Christopher Nolan only cast Lupita in his epic 2026 film to avoid being called racist for not casting a woman of color in the role. In ancient Greek mythology, Helen's race is not necessarily addressed, though she is described as having golden hair.

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"Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong'o is 'the most beautiful woman in the world,'" he wrote. "But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called a racist if he gave 'the most beautiful woman' role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward. Too afraid to do anything that even slightly challenges the spirit of the age."

To that, Elon commented, "True." That's what appeared to have launched Alec into his own post that he directed at Elon specifically rather than Matt, who made the X post that Elon responded to. But Alec has voiced his opinions on the SpaceX CEO before.

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Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is “the most beautiful woman in the world.” But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave “the most beautiful woman” role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward. Too… pic.twitter.com/wwzF9RkrWI — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 12, 2026