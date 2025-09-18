You Won’t Believe How Many Kids Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Have Together Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have seven children together. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 18 2025, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Hilaria Baldwin is trading baby bottles for ballroom shoes — at least for now. As part of the Season 34 cast of Dancing With the Stars, she’s stepping into a whole new spotlight. Or at least returning to a familiar one. After all, her dancing skills aren’t just coming out of nowhere. According to USA Today, she’s been training in the ballroom since she was a child.

The thing that most people can’t stop talking about, however, isn’t her footwork — it’s her family. After all, you’ve probably heard that Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have a lot of kids together. How many exactly? Seven. Yep, you read that right. Seven. Once that number has a moment to sink in, the next question is obvious. Did Hilaria actually give birth to all seven of her children?

Yes, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have seven kids together.

Hilaria and Alec have been married since 2012. Since then, they’ve built one seriously packed family calendar. Their first child, Carmen, was born in 2013, per People Magazine. Then came Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, María, and Ilaria — one after the other, like clockwork. The youngest was born in 2022.

If you’re trying to picture the logistics of school drop-offs, snacks, and bedtime with that many little ones ... same. Hilaria often jokes about their “Baldwinito” gang on Instagram. Fans agree that their large brood of children looks equally exhausting and adorable. According to People Magazine, Alec has eight children, as he has an older daughter named Ireland from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

So, did she actually give birth to all seven of her children?

In 2020, Hilaria gave birth to baby Eduardo. Then, just a few months later, the Baldwins took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter: María Lucía. Now, this is when people pulled out their calculators and calendars and realized that the timeline wasn’t lining up. Per People Magazine, Hilaria and Alec confirmed that María Lucía was born via surrogacy. Ultimately, a source close to the couple said that it was no one’s business why they made that decision.

On Instagram, Hilaria shed some light on the decision at the time: "Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time." She continued to explain: "Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them."

