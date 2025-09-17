Ireland Baldwin Defends Stepmom Hilaria Baldwin in a Lengthy Instagram Post Alec and Hilaria Baldwin were married in June 2012, and have since welcomed seven children together. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 17 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After years of endless public backlash, Hilaria Baldwin has someone other than husband Alec Baldwin coming to her defense — none other than her stepdaughter Ireland Baldwin. Alec’s oldest child, from his first marriage to Kim Basinger, recently took to social media to defend her stepmom courtesy of a lengthy post.

Article continues below advertisement

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin were married in June 2012, and have since welcomed seven children together. Alec officially became a first-time grandfather in 2023 when Ireland gave birth to her daughter with musician RAC.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Ireland Baldwin defends Hilaria Baldwin on social media.

On Thursday, Sept. 4, Ireland posted a photo of her and Hilaria in a family snapshot on Instagram, but she also used the photo to defend her stepmom against persistent critics.

“I wanted to take a second to talk about my step mom @hilariabaldwin. I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised,” Ireland’s caption began. “I expect misinformed comments and plenty of comments about me only playing nice so I can secure my inheritance. C’mon, people. I see the comments.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Hilaria has had a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on, and I think that’s why we’ve maybe bonded in someways? She didn’t always feel safe and seen. Sometimes, she is too loyal to a fault,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

“She is eccentric and totally bat s--t crazy (in a fun way), but she saved my dad’s life,” Ireland shared. “She turned his health around and has shown him the forgiveness and kindness that he needed. She also recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful.”

Ireland also credited her stepmom for strengthening the relationship between her and her Emmy-winning father.

“Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do,” her caption read. “She is the reason I get to have siblings/a big family that I’ve always wanted.” “She has always respected me, accepted my flaws, embraced me, and has always shown me kindness. I met her as a teenager, and I needed her as an example,” Ireland added. “I still very much look up to her now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Ireland ended her caption by noting that she is eager to root for Hilaria on the current season of Dancing With the Stars.“I am so proud of her for doing Dancing With the Stars, and I CANNOT wait to cheer her a-- on. She deserves this! And it’s not my place to share the ins and outs, but this woman is a gem and deserves all the love.”