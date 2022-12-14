25 'Polar Express' Movie Trivia Questions to Answer While You Wait for Santa

6. What present did Hero Boy receive from Santa in The Polar Express? A silver bell

7. What time did the train arrive at Hero Boy's house? 11:55 p.m.

8. What sort of drink is given to the children during their trip? Hot chocolate

9. What is the name of the character who rides on top of the Polar Express? The Hobo

10. Who plays Santa in The Polar Express? Tom Hanks

11. Who plays Hero Girl in The Polar Express? Nona Gaye