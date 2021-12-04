The Inspiring True Story of 'The Rescue' on Disney Plus Is Sure to Shock and Awe

Rescuers debated the best way to get the team out of the cave, including teaching them basic diving skills or drilling a new entrance to the cave that would allow for extraction. Eventually, the boys were equipped with wetsuits, oxygen masks, a life jacket, and a harness. The boys were clipped to divers and then shuttled out one by one in a "daisy chain" of rescuers.

By July 10, 2018, the last boy and the coach were rescued from the cave.