We've Got You If You Need the Beach Scene Ending Explained For 'The Rip' (SPOILERS) 'The Rip' dropped on Netflix on Jan. 16, 2026. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 23 2026, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for The Rip. Fans are loving the new thriller The Rip starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The movie dropped on Netflix on Jan. 16, 2026, and with so many twists and turns in the action thriller, folks want to make sure they understand the ending.

Article continues below advertisement

The film stars Matt and Ben as police officers and partners on the Miami Police Department's Narcotics Unit. The unit receives a tip while they are not on duty, but they decide to follow up anyway. They make it to a house from the address given to them in the tip, and they find millions of dollars hidden inside. Things get more dicey from there as questions about which cops are clean and which are dirty plague the group.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's the beach scene ending explained for 'The Rip.'

The beginning of the film shows a police officer named Jackie being murdered near the water. She fends off several masked assailants before she is shot and killed. But before she was shot, she sent a text to someone. Ben plays JD, who was dating Jackie at the time of her death, and Matt plays his boss, Lieutenant Dane (clearly a nod to Forrest Gump).

Ben told Tudum that nobody knows who the good guys are and who the bad guys are, almost until the film's end. "There’s some real unanswered questions about who is and who isn’t dirty," he said. "But even in a more immediate sense, who you can trust standing next to you trying to count this money?" Just when you think you know what is happening in the film, another twist happens in the movie, and it looks like everyone may be a dirty cop.

Article continues below advertisement

JD calls a friend from the DEA, Agent Matty Nix (who is played by Kyle Chandler), after he seemingly suspects Dane is dirty. At a certain point, it's revealed that the officers believe that another police officer killed Jackie, and fingers start to point. In the end, it's revealed that both Lieutenant Dane and JD are clean, as is most of their crew, and the tip that was called in was actually the text sent from Jackie before she died and tossed her phone in the water.

Article continues below advertisement

The two men concocted a scheme to fish out Jackie's murderers, and it turns out that Matty Nix murdered Jackie, along with Dane and JD's crew member, Detective Mike Ro (played by Steven Yeun). Mike is thought to be a good guy at first, and it's a shock when he's revealed to be a bad guy.