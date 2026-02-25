Distractify
Home > Television > The Rookie

'Game Changer' Fans Aren't Sure What to Think About the Show's 'The Rookie' Crossover

Dropout, formerly College Humor, recently hit 1 million paid subscribers.

By

Published Feb. 25 2026, 1:48 p.m. ET

What We Know About The Rookie and Game Changer Crossover
Source: Disney / Dropout

The crime procedural show The Rookie is no stranger to crossover events. However, the crossover episode no one expected to see is the show's upcoming collab with the indie comedy platform Dropout.

Article continues below advertisement

The Rookie crossover episode will "prominently" feature Dropout's Game Changer cast, according to Variety. Game Changer is an improv-based game show where the rules and objectives change constantly.

Contestants don't know what they'll be getting into ahead of time.

Sam Reich dances and sings during the Game Changer Season 7 trailer.
Source: Dropout
Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about 'The Rookie' and 'Game Changer' crossover episode.

The Rookie and Game Changer fans can expect the crossover episode to air on March 2, 2026, at 10 p.m. It will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

The episode, appropriately titled "Fun and Games," will feature Dropout CEO and Game Changer host Sam Reich, as well as Vic Michaelis, Jacob Wysocki, Zac Oyama, and Anna Garcia, per Variety. In the episode, police are dispatched to a robbery call at Dropout Studios.

The episode was partially filmed on-site at Dropout Studios in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

The Rookie's official logline for the episode is as follows: "Harper and Miles feel the weight of their recent mistakes, while Harper is tasked with training Miles. Nolan and Celina are dispatched to a robbery call at the Dropout TV Studios, where Nolan encounters a familiar face."

Article continues below advertisement

The Dropout streaming service, which was formerly known as College Humor, recently hit 1 million paid subscribers. The site advertises "unscripted chaos," "unlimited laughs," and "bold, hilarious content you won't find anywhere else."

Article continues below advertisement

'Game Changer' fan reactions to the upcoming 'The Rookie' crossover are mixed.

Some fans posted about their disappointment that Game Changer is participating in or promoting "copaganda," per Cracked. Some went so far as to say that Game Changer's collaboration with "copaganda content" convinced them to cancel their Dropout subscription.

One X user claimed that The Rookie gets support from the actual LAPD, meaning it is "absolutely copaganda."

Article continues below advertisement

To be clear, The Rookie is not sponsored by the real-life LA police department. However, the show is based on the life of a real-life LAPD officer, who also serves as a technical advisor and producer for the show, per the New York Post.

Other Game Changer fans are just excited that their favorite Game Changer regulars will get exposure to a wider audience. On a Reddit thread about the upcoming episode, one fan jokingly speculated that perhaps Game Changer host Sam Reich is doing the crossover so that his contestants can get insurance through the Screen Actors Guild.

Article continues below advertisement

The promo trailer gives a sneak preview of 'The Rookie' / 'Game Changer' crossover event.

The trailer shows The Rookie officers entering the Game Changer set as Sam Reich says, "We were just in the middle of filming when two guys with guns came in ... we do shows based around improv comedy." Nolan says, "Just tell me what happened." Sam explains, "I got into comedy after being bullied," but that's clearly not the answer Nolan is looking for.

In a later scene, the Game Changer team asks whether they can make suspects in a line-up kiss. It's bound to be a one-of-a-kind episode!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Brennan Lee Mulligan Has Announced That He's Leaving Dropout TV, but Is He Really?

What Happened to Jacob Wysocki Proved 'Game Changer' Can Break and Heal Hearts

Why Are There so Many 'Rookie' Crossover Events? An Investigation

Latest The Rookie News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2026 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.