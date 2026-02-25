'Game Changer' Fans Aren't Sure What to Think About the Show's 'The Rookie' Crossover Dropout, formerly College Humor, recently hit 1 million paid subscribers. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 25 2026, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: Disney / Dropout

The crime procedural show The Rookie is no stranger to crossover events. However, the crossover episode no one expected to see is the show's upcoming collab with the indie comedy platform Dropout.

The Rookie crossover episode will "prominently" feature Dropout's Game Changer cast, according to Variety. Game Changer is an improv-based game show where the rules and objectives change constantly. Contestants don't know what they'll be getting into ahead of time.

Here's what we know about 'The Rookie' and 'Game Changer' crossover episode.

The Rookie and Game Changer fans can expect the crossover episode to air on March 2, 2026, at 10 p.m. It will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

The episode, appropriately titled "Fun and Games," will feature Dropout CEO and Game Changer host Sam Reich, as well as Vic Michaelis, Jacob Wysocki, Zac Oyama, and Anna Garcia, per Variety. In the episode, police are dispatched to a robbery call at Dropout Studios. The episode was partially filmed on-site at Dropout Studios in Los Angeles.

A new episode of ‘THE ROOKIE’ will prominently feature the cast of ‘GAME CHANGER’, a competition series from Dropout.



Episode Description — “Harper and Miles feel the weight of their recent mistakes, while Harper is tasked with training Miles. Nolan and Celina are dispatched to… pic.twitter.com/bHr7sX1iOp — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 23, 2026

The Rookie's official logline for the episode is as follows: "Harper and Miles feel the weight of their recent mistakes, while Harper is tasked with training Miles. Nolan and Celina are dispatched to a robbery call at the Dropout TV Studios, where Nolan encounters a familiar face."

The Rookie x Game Changer is not a crossover I expected… but I’m here for the chaos. pic.twitter.com/qHkly0DOle — Mello (@Solmello111) February 23, 2026

The Dropout streaming service, which was formerly known as College Humor, recently hit 1 million paid subscribers. The site advertises "unscripted chaos," "unlimited laughs," and "bold, hilarious content you won't find anywhere else."

'Game Changer' fan reactions to the upcoming 'The Rookie' crossover are mixed.

Some fans posted about their disappointment that Game Changer is participating in or promoting "copaganda," per Cracked. Some went so far as to say that Game Changer's collaboration with "copaganda content" convinced them to cancel their Dropout subscription. One X user claimed that The Rookie gets support from the actual LAPD, meaning it is "absolutely copaganda."

i'll simply say *if* i were to join an independant streaming service, it wouldn't be the one that works with cop shows. — Michael O'Neill Burns (@michaeloburns) February 24, 2026

To be clear, The Rookie is not sponsored by the real-life LA police department. However, the show is based on the life of a real-life LAPD officer, who also serves as a technical advisor and producer for the show, per the New York Post.

Other Game Changer fans are just excited that their favorite Game Changer regulars will get exposure to a wider audience. On a Reddit thread about the upcoming episode, one fan jokingly speculated that perhaps Game Changer host Sam Reich is doing the crossover so that his contestants can get insurance through the Screen Actors Guild.

The promo trailer gives a sneak preview of 'The Rookie' / 'Game Changer' crossover event.