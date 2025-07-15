Brennan Lee Mulligan Has Announced That He's Leaving Dropout TV, but Is He Really? Brennan's announcement might not be as real as it seems. By Joseph Allen Published July 15 2025, 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gamechangershow

Over the course of years, Dropout.tv has become home to some of the best comedy on the internet, and one of its stars has long been Brennan Lee Mulligan. Brennan is best known for hosting Dimension 20, a comedy podcast about Dungeons & Dragons.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent video posted to Instagram, though, Brennan announced that he would be leaving Dropout effective immediately. Naturally, many wondered if this was real, and what Brennan would be doing now that he's leaving Dropout. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Brennan leaving Dropout?

Brennan's video made it crystal clear that he's leaving Dropout. In the video, he says that this is the hardest thing he's ever recorded, and then explains that he's leaving Dropout. "There's no bad blood," he explains, adding that he's not leaving with any drama. The big reveal of the video, though, is that Brennan is leaving the show because he needs to devote himself completely to making shoes for American Girl dolls.

He then goes on to explain how he thinks the shoes the dolls come with are terrible, and lists a variety of shoes that he'll plan to make for the dolls that are form-fitting. He also cites Daniel Day-Lewis, the three-time Oscar winner who left his career behind to make shoes. "And yeah, he's a wildly overrated actor," Brennan says, before explaining that he's actually much better than Daniel.

Article continues below advertisement

He ends the video by linking to a website: brennansamericangirldollshoes.com, where he makes it clear just how serious he is about this. "Excellence, craft, being excellent," the header on the website reads. Underneath that header, we get a quote from Brennan: "I'm better at making shoes than you are at anything." – Brennan Lee Mulligan. Clearly, then, Brennan is ready to fully devote himself to this pursuit.

Article continues below advertisement

The whole thing is part of a Game Changer joke.

Brennan's announcement is actually just an elaborate bit tied into the most recent episode of Game Changer. Brennan is not leaving Dropout at all, but decided to make one of the videos that have become increasingly common on social media in which an influencer announces that they are leaving the channel they are known for behind. It's a brilliant bit of comedy, and one that's further heightened by Brennan's decision to make shoes for dolls.

"Wow what a beautiful and very real video about Brennan Lee Mulligan leaving dropout. Good luck with your shoes!" one person wrote in the comments under the video. "I’m so glad you’re able to finally follow your passion," another person added.