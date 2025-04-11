Internet Sleuths Believe They Figured out Where Season 4 of 'The White Lotus' Is Taking Place Is 'The White Lotus' headed to Africa? By Jennifer Tisdale Updated April 11 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: MAX

From the moment Season 4 of The White Lotus was announced, fans began speculating who from previous seasons might show up, which actors would make sense for the dark comedy, and, of course, where it would be filmed. For obvious reasons, the White Lotus hotel has become a character in its own right, mysterious and beautiful. What we do know is that the actual White Lotus will be a Four Seasons Hotel based on the fact that HBO brokered a partnership with the chain, reported Newsweek.

Because we live in a world where patience is a difficult-to-find virtue, dedicated cyber sleuths have been diligently digging to uncover any and all information about Season 4. The easiest place to start is with any Four Seasons Hotel that seems like a good fit for the well-defined White Lotus aesthetic. It looks like some fans believe the next stop is the Four Seasons Mauritius. Here's what we know.

Is Mauritius the location for Season 4 of 'The White Lotus'?

Executive Vice President of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi told Deadline in February 2025 that the team was going to start scouting for locations in the next couple of weeks. "I can’t really say where we’re going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe," she said. She then backtracked a little bit and said Europe was "likely," but she had "nothing to report on until they actually go location scouting."

That particular scouting trip was pushed to the summer of 2025, reported the outlet, due to the fact that show creator Mike White needed a break after Season 3. One thing we can say for sure is that fans who are dying for a ski resort probably won't get their wish, as Mike famously hates the cold. That brings us to Mauritius, which is off the south-eastern coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean and boasts a mild tropical maritime climate throughout the year.

Fans landed on Mauritius after they discovered that the resort was going to be closed for seven months beginning on March 31, 2025. A screenshot from the resort's website was shared in the White Lotus HBO Subreddit. Evidently, it is undergoing an "extensive, resort-wife enhancement project." This was confirmed on the hotel's Instagram account, which included the "makeover" information in its bio.

There are other fan theories about where Season 4 will be filmed.

Kate McCulley, who goes by @adventurouskate on Instagram, uploaded a lengthy video breaking down where she believes Season 4 will be filmed. First, she dropped some numbers. By her calculations, there are 134 Four Seasons properties. After eliminating any in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, we're left with 91. She also got rid of any hotels that are not actually resorts, which brings us to 33. Mike also said he was done with "crashing waves," so she nixed the beach spots, which gives us 15 options.

Sticking to Europe only, Kate believes Season 4 of The White Lotus will be in Hampshire, England, or Megève, France. The issue with these is the weather, as they can both get pretty chilly, which Mike wants to avoid. We are kind of leaning pretty heavily toward one fan theory that involves an Easter egg from Season 3.